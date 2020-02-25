Bismarck picks new principal

A new Bismarck Junior/Senior High School principal was chosen during the school board meeting Thursday night.
In a closed session, the board voted to hire Abe Warren as the new principal for the 2020-21 school year.
“We are real excited about it,” Superintendent Jason King said. “Abe’s going to do a fantastic job.”
Warren has spent seven years with the district as a high school social studies teacher. He has also coached cross county, high school baseball and junior high boys basketball.
Current principal Katie Martinez is moving to the elementary level next school year as Bismarck Elementary Principal Carmen Barton plans to retire.
King said Warren’s ability to relate to the kids and build a strong relationship with them makes him perfect for the job.
“He’s been an excellent teacher in the classroom,” King said. “He has the respect of his colleagues and he has the respect of the kids. If you look through the years at the legacy he’s building, in terms of having strong relationships, not just through sports, but through the classroom as well with our kids, it really makes him the obvious choice for what we want to do.”
All of those qualities are going to combine to make him an excellent administrator, King said.
“He understands our vision,” King said. “He understands our culture here at Bismarck. He’s truly one of us.”
The board also voted to approve the annual facilities and safety report.
King mentioned to the board that the district’s liability and property insurance now includes cyber-security.
“Within the world where the cyber-crime and the risk of getting something stolen from you is tremendous,” King said. “That has been added to our policy, as well.”
He also gave an update on some of the security measures they have put in place.
The district installed barricade and lock-down devices on all classroom and appropriate doors in October for increased security. Staff and students have been trained to use door devices.
“It’s been a smoother process than ever before to keep our kids safe and be able to go on lock down at a moment’s notice,” King said.
King said they have also coordinated with state and county law enforcement, so that state troopers or deputies have access to the buildings if needed before Bismarck police officers arrive.
“That response time is going to be quicker,” King said. “And it will be a better thing for us.”
They have also coordinated with two local businesses to serve as rally points for students, staff and parents in the event of an emergency. Bismarck United Methodist Church and Mike’s Market have agreed to be those locations, King said.
Bismarck teacher Mark Reeves also gave the board an update on the A+Scholarship Program. It is a state program in which students who tutor 50 hours, maintain 95 percent attendance, have a 2.5 grade point average and exhibit good citizenship during their time in high school can apply to have their first two years of tuition paid.
Forty-nine percent of the students are eligible right now, Reeves said, but that number fluctuates with attendance.
Reeves said there were 45 tutors last semester and 54 this semester, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from the teachers.
“They are wanting more of them,” Reeves said. “They are such a huge help in the classroom.”
Students of the month for December, January and February were also recognized. For the elementary school, Lillie Anglin, Caitlin King and Aden Anthony were honored. In the junior/senior high, Alicia Aubuchon, Carrie Bockenkamp and Riley Dickey were honored. Bockenkamp couldn’t attend as she was at scholar bowl.
Lauren Callahan and Jake Lorenz were honored as the staff members for the second quarter.
