Bismarck picks new principal

They have also coordinated with two local businesses to serve as rally points for students, staff and parents in the event of an emergency. Bismarck United Methodist Church and Mike’s Market have agreed to be those locations, King said.

Bismarck teacher Mark Reeves also gave the board an update on the A+Scholarship Program. It is a state program in which students who tutor 50 hours, maintain 95 percent attendance, have a 2.5 grade point average and exhibit good citizenship during their time in high school can apply to have their first two years of tuition paid.

Forty-nine percent of the students are eligible right now, Reeves said, but that number fluctuates with attendance.

Reeves said there were 45 tutors last semester and 54 this semester, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from the teachers.

“They are wanting more of them,” Reeves said. “They are such a huge help in the classroom.”

Students of the month for December, January and February were also recognized. For the elementary school, Lillie Anglin, Caitlin King and Aden Anthony were honored. In the junior/senior high, Alicia Aubuchon, Carrie Bockenkamp and Riley Dickey were honored. Bockenkamp couldn’t attend as she was at scholar bowl.

Lauren Callahan and Jake Lorenz were honored as the staff members for the second quarter.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

