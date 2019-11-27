The Bismarck School Board recently heard the annual district goals and recognized two students who have become “role models” for the schools.
The two students honored this month were Bryant Shores from the elementary school and Makayla Halbert from the junior high/high school.
Principal Carmen Barton presented Shores with his award.
“Bryant has done something really special this year and has decided that he wanted to make a difference, not just with students, but with staff and school employees in general,” said Barton.
“He has taken it upon himself to use birthday money and allowance to buy gift cards to places like McDonald's and has given them to teachers, custodians, cafeteria ladies and students who he thought just needed a ‘pick me up’ that day.”
Barton continued to say what a difference this good gesture has made in the school and how it has spread kindness through the building.
“We are very proud of him and we think he is a role model for a lot of our elementary students, and we are excited for what the future holds for Bryant,” added Barton.
After this, Katie Martinez, principal of the junior high/high school, called Halbert forward and addressed the board.
“Makayla was nominated because of her heart for people. She has a very big heart for people and for helping people,” said Martinez. “She shows a lot of kindness and is especially mindful of those with disabilities and their needs.”
Martinez went on to say that this is evident in daily interactions that Halbert has with other students.
“I wanted to mention that her heart for service is already leading her down a career path,” continued Martinez.
“She has recently job shadowed at the St. Francois County Board of Developmentally Disabled and her next opportunity will be at Greater Heights Adult Day Health Care which is a program that provides a variety of health and social support services to functionally impaired individuals.”
“We have no doubt that she has a special place in her heart for people with disabilities, and we can’t wait to see what her future holds,” said Martinez.
You have free articles remaining.
Later in the meeting, Superintendent Jason King presented the board with the annual evaluation of district goals.
While presenting the goals, King had a few things he wanted the board to keep in mind.
“It is important to keep in mind that there are no two classes that are the same and that is true whether you are looking at end-of-course exams or MAP tests,” said Kind. “They just are not the same.”
One of the goals King presented was the goal of 90% of graduating seniors being accepted into college, technical school, or the military or to have full-time employment.
“We believe that this is the reality of where we are at a lot of times,” said King. “And this is a realization that not every child is going to go to college for four years because not every child is destined for that.”
Two other goals presented that concern graduating seniors are that 40% of graduating seniors to score at or above the national average on the ACT and that 20% of graduating seniors will graduate with a minimum of 18 college credit hours.
“The most ambitious goal that we set, in my opinion and in the opinion of Carmen and Katie, is that 75% of students will be reading at or above grade level,” said King. “It is a worthwhile challenge for our kids.”
The historical data presented to the board concerning this was based upon results from the STAR reading test which is the program that the school district has used for years; however, this fall the district made a change and began using a different program.
“We have come to the realization that we do not believe that it is the best reflection of where our kids are reading,” continued King. “We don’t think it is accurate.”
King asked Barton to speak on the matter.
“One reason we choose Pearson [the new program] was because we thought the rigor was there, and it also combines reading, grammar, spelling and writing,” said Barton. “It has the building blocks from grade level to grade level which we feel is really going to make a difference, and there is consistency.”
Other matters brought to the table for approval were the payment of bills, the school governance and administration report, the fall guidance report and the Class of 2020 graduation date which is 7 p.m. May 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.