Bismarck R-5 School has released the names of students appearing on its "teacher" and "principal" honor rolls for the first quarter.
The list includes:
Principal Honor Roll
Students that maintained an "A" average with no grade below a "B."
6th Grade: Alyssa Brake, Jaxon Campbell, Shannon Ethridge, Karlee Fisher and Reagan Stricklin
7th Grade: Trinity Boyer, Harley Dempsey, Madison Dunn, Taelor Halter, Wyatt Howlett, Dalton Perschka Joey Randazzo, Levi Sheckles, Macy Sheckles and Natalee Womack
8th Grade: Jessica Aubuchon, Emma Cole, Isaiah Faulkner, Alyssa Freeman, Payton Frost, Ashlyn Goodman, Michael Grebe, Hannah Hale, Janson King, Joshua Lawson Tanner Martinez, Johnathan Ryan, Ethan Shipp, Logan Smith, Zoie Thompson, Colby Wilkerson and Coty Wolf
9th Grade: Christopher Alvarez, Elizabeth Dreste, Rozalyne Ervin, Ashleigh Foxworth, Isabella Gibson, Lilly Gibson, Lachelle Lawson, Emily Pearson, Madison Randazzo, Nola Scott, Kaitlyn Smith and Rylee White-Steel
10th Grade: Alyvia Casey, Dylan Cole, Mercedes Douglas, Alexia Droege, Hunter Grebe, Kylie Hubbs, Teagan Ryder, Victoria Shipp, Alex Somraty, Connor Sullivan and Austin Williams
11th Grade: Alicia Aubuchon, Carrie Bockenkamp, Mackenzie Bowen, Josie Campbell, Kelsey Carrington, Payton Cole, Shelby Cracraft, Joshua Hale, Brett Horton, Katherine Howard, Haley Huff, Ethan Penington, Brooklyn Pope, Chelsea Thurman, Kennedy Wakefield, Madison Wilson and Madelynn Womack
12th Grade: Macy Butery, Emily Counts, Austin Droege, Logan Dunn, Arisa Goodman, Haidyn Halbert, Sarah Hale, Courtney Jarrett, Levi Lincoln, Jade McEntire, Shawn Mork, Shaylin Ryder, Jenna Sago, Rose Somraty and Athena Willis
Teacher Honor Roll
Students that maintained a "B" average with no grade below a "C."
6th Grade: Arianna Belknap, Andrew Bower, Jennifer Boyer, Zachary Crump, Brezlynn Dicus, Emma Dreste, Bradley Gibson, Gage Grounds, Barrett Henson, Alexis Manning, Zara Masters, Jennette Perschka, Riley Pratt and Morgan Randazzo
7th Grade: Ryan Alvarez, Courtney Bockenkamp, Jolene Cantrell, William Clark, Jada Dickey, Hunter Halbert, Mallorie Hawkins, Jacey King, Daven Miller, Cienna Montgomery, Garrett Mork, Elizjah Svoboda and Hayden Whitebread
8th Grade: Clayton Burbank, Gavin Butery, Colton Dicus, Tatum Evans, Isabella Jenkins, Chase Johnson, Anthony Lowery, Shyane Maples and Bryan Reese
9th Grade: Kacey Brewer, Jase Campbell, Alexis Davis, Riley Dickey, Ethan Dugal, Hunter Dugal, Breanna Goodman, Joshua Gormley, Blane Maples, Tyler Mork, Trevor Politte, Bailey Pratt, Gavin Radford, Haley Stallings, Arizona Steinc and Megan Tate
10th Grade: Amanda Brewer, Baylee Brewster, Christopher Brunner, Maggie Clark, Emily Douglas, Chloey Hardy, Savan Manhart, Kaitlin Naucke, Kenzie Jaycox-Pratt, Alexander Voyles and Ethan Wells
11th Grade: Michael Bass, Makayla Bennett, Austin Brunner, Makayla Halbert, Treylon Hawkins, Jasmine Keane, Britney Keith, Reid Rider, Grace Romine Marissa Theiss Miranda Theiss
12th Grade: Armando Avalos, Adriana Boyd, Elijah Cain, Ethan D’Angelo, Tristan Davis, Trevor Eye, Brooklyn Fitzwater, Tyler Gapsch, Clay Gillam, Jacob Jackson, Garrett Johnston, Ryan Macomber, Brianna Parks, Kayla Radford, Reece Rokiski, Katelynn Romine, Emma Simonton, Selena Sutton, William Wilcox and Austin Williams
