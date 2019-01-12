Try 1 month for 99¢

Bismarck has released the names of students who have made it on the “teacher” and “principal” honor rolls for the second quarter of the year.

Principal Honor Roll

Students that maintained an “A” average with no grade below a “B,” or a minimum GPA of 3.7.

6th Grade: Alyssa Brake, Jaxon Campbell, Karlee Fisher, and Reagan Stricklin.

7th Grade: Trinity Boyer, Madison Dunn, Taelor Halter, Wyatt Howlett, Dalton Perschka, Madison Randazzo, and Macy Sheckles.

8th Grade: Jessica Aubuchon, Clayton Burbank, Emma Cole, Isaiah Faulkner, Alyssa Freeman, Ashlyn Goodman, Michael Grebe, Hannah Hale, Janson King, Joshua Lawson, Tanner Martinez, and Colby Wilkerson.

9th Grade: Christopher Alvarez, Elizabeth Dreste, Rozalyne Ervin, Ashleigh Foxworth, Isabella Gibson, Lilly Gibson, Lachelle Lawson, Emily Pearson, Madison Randazzo, Nola Scott, Kaitlyn Smith, and Rylee White-Steel.

10th Grade: Alyvia Casey, Dylan Cole, Mercedes Douglas, Alexia Droege, Hunter Grebe, Kylie Hubbs, Victoria Shipp, Alex Somraty, and Connor Sullivan.

11th Grade: Alicia Aubuchon, Carrie Bockenkamp, Mackenzie Bowen, Josie Campbell, Kelsy Carrington, Payton Cole, Joshua Hale, Haley Huff, Ethan Penington, Marissa Theiss, Chelsea Thurman, Kennedy Wakefield, Madison Wilson, and Madelynn Womack.

12th Grade: Armando Avalos, Emily Counts, Tristen Davis, Logan Dunn, Clay Gillam, Sarah Hale, Levi Lincoln, Jade McEntire, Shawn Mork, Reece Rokiski, Katelynn Romine, Shaylin Ryder, Jenna Sago, Rose Somraty, and Selena Sutton.

Honor Roll

Received and maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA.

6th Grade: Jennifer Boyer, Emma Dreste, Shannon Ethridge, Bradley Gibson, Gage Grounds, Barrett Henson, Alexis Manning, Zara Masters, Riley Pratt, and Morgan Randazzo.

7th Grade: Ryan Alvarez, Courtney Bockenkamp, William Clark, Harley Dempsey, Jada Dickery, Hunter Halbert, Mallorie Hawkins, Jacey King, Daven Miller, Cienna Montgomery, Garrett Mork, Levi Sheckles, Elijah Svoboda, Hayden Whitebread, Sven Wilson, and Natalie Womack.

8th Grade: Gavin Butery, Colton Dicus, Tatum Evans, Payton Frost, Isabella Jenkins, Chase Johnson, Anthony Lowery, Shyane Maples, Bryan Reese, Ethan Shipp, Logan Smith, Zoie Thompson, and Coty Wolf.

9th Grade: Jase Campbell, Alexis Davis, Riley Dickey, Ethan Dugal, Hunter Dugal, Breanna Goodman, Joshua Gormley, Tyler Mork, Trevor Politte, Bailey Pratt, and Gavin Radford.

10th Grade: Baylee Brewster, Christopher Brunner, Chloe Hardy, Zachariah Palmier, Kenzie Jacox-Pratt, Teagan Ryder, Ethan Wells, and Austin Williams.

11th Grade: Michael Bass, Makayla Bennett, Austin Brunner, Shelby Cracraft, Makayla Halbert, Brett Horton, Katherine Howard, Jasmine Keane, Brooklin Pope, Reid Rider, Grace Romine, and Miranda Theiss.

12th Grade: Adrianna Boyd, Macy Butery, Austin Droege, Trevor Eye, Brooklynn Fitzwater, Arisa Goodman, Haidyn Halbert, Brianna Parks, Kayla Radford, Emma Simonton, Breanna Spradling, William Wilcox, Austin Williams, and Athena Willis.

