The Bismarck School District’s Board of Education discussed a few topics for a quick and clean meeting for December.
On the original agenda for the board meeting, the annual audit report was scheduled to be approved; however, the auditor was unable to attend the meeting.
During the meeting, the board was presented with the annual report for the Library Media Center programs, which was approved.
The biggest matter brought to the table was the academic calendar for the upcoming school year of 2020-2021. The academic calendar presented and approved has 129 student days scheduled with the first day of school taking place on Aug. 24.
Normally, the school district holds a student recognition at the monthly meetings. A student recognition was scheduled for this month as well; however, due to the inclement weather and the cancellation of school on the day of the meeting, the student recognition was cancelled and rescheduled for a later meeting.
