Bismarck school board hears update

Last week the Bismarck School Board got a glimpse into how school administrators are feeling as the buildings are nearly empty and students are at home.

The board still met for its normal meeting and received updates from Superintendent Jason King, as well as Principals Carmen Barton and Katie Martinez and technology director Ben Moss.

King said teachers worked March 18 on preparing their alternative methods of instruction. The maintenance crew worked on to sanitize and disinfect the buildings. And the kitchen staff has been working on continuing to feed the students through the breakfast/lunch pickups. He said there has been almost no leftovers after the first couple of days.

“Just a big thank you to the staff and everyone that’s been involved,” King said. “They totally changed their way of thinking and everything’s been turned on its head in just a matter of days here. It’s very impressive how they’ve come together to be able meet most of the needs of our kids: trying to meet their nutrition needs and the well-being of them and also trying to keep their academic needs satisfied.”

The students who are enrolled in classes with dual credit from Mineral Area College are continuing those classes with the help of MAC and their teachers, including math teacher Tabatha Crites.