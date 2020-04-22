Bismarck School Board meets via phone

The latest Bismarck School Board meeting was a quick one, done on a conference phone call.
In about 10 minutes, the board approved the hiring of four staff members for the next school year, Ashley Deason as an ELA counselor, Timothy Price as an ELA teacher, Rylie Grundman as school nurse, and Isaac Standley as a technology assistant. The board also approved the employment of the classified staff.
An extension of Opaa! Food Management’s contract was approved through the next school year. The extension will come with a five-cent increase for breakfast and a four-cent increase for lunch.
Superintendent Jason King also gave the board a short update.
“I’m just hoping that our kids and our community and all of you guys are staying safe out there,” King said. “And know that we are still working hard and we’re on it. And this, too, shall pass, like a lot of things.”
King added that there is a lot of things up in the air during this unusual time.
“It has been a crazy time,” King said. “I will tell you that we were in lot of other discussions today with other superintendents and as an administration team to see what a few things look like for us as we try to close out the school year.
"So we’re talking a lot of things: what does our distance learning look like for the remainder of the year; how do we do seniors checking out; what does graduation look like and how do we provide for that. So there’s a lot of things going around and we are in discussions on them. We are not ready to finalize anything just yet.”
Board member Bill Skaggs ended the meeting with this praise for King and the administration as they navigate unchartered waters.
“I think Jason and the administration are doing a fantastic job through all this,” Skaggs said. “What parents I’m hearing from, they are really pleased and they are kept up in the loop.
"Everything that’s going on, they know about. I’m hearing nothing negative about any of our administration at all, about the school period, but especially our administration.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
