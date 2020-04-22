Bismarck School Board meets via phone

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The latest Bismarck School Board meeting was a quick one, done on a conference phone call.

In about 10 minutes, the board approved the hiring of four staff members for the next school year, Ashley Deason as an ELA counselor, Timothy Price as an ELA teacher, Rylie Grundman as school nurse, and Isaac Standley as a technology assistant. The board also approved the employment of the classified staff.

An extension of Opaa! Food Management’s contract was approved through the next school year. The extension will come with a five-cent increase for breakfast and a four-cent increase for lunch.

Superintendent Jason King also gave the board a short update.

“I’m just hoping that our kids and our community and all of you guys are staying safe out there,” King said. “And know that we are still working hard and we’re on it. And this, too, shall pass, like a lot of things.”

King added that there is a lot of things up in the air during this unusual time.

“It has been a crazy time,” King said. “I will tell you that we were in lot of other discussions today with other superintendents and as an administration team to see what a few things look like for us as we try to close out the school year.