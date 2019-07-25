{{featured_button_text}}
Board of Education member resigns

Jolee Dickey resigns her position on the Bismarck Board of Education during July's board meeting. Dickeys resignation comes less than a month after being charged with theft and forgery.

The Bismarck School District is looking to fill an open position on the Board of Education following the resignation of board member Jolee Dickey on Tuesday.

The school board accepted Dickey’s resignation during July’s monthly meeting. Dickey’s term is not over until April of 2020 but Dickey resigned early citing personal reasons.

“It’s been an honor to serve the children of our community as a school board member,” said Dickey in her resignation. “It’s with a saddened heart, due to reasons that will require my complete attention to my family, that I will be resigning effective immediately as a Bismarck R-5 board member.”

Last month, Dickey was charged with one count of felony theft (value of property greater than $500 but less than $25,000), and two counts of felony forgery. Charges against Dickey were filed on June 28 and a criminal summons was issued on July 1. Dickey is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Aug. 1.

According to a probable cause statement by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an investigation began against Dickey on Oct. 10, 2017. The investigation was to look into the misappropriation of funds from the Bismarck Parent Teacher Organization.

According to the report, Dickey, then-treasurer of the organization, admitted to other members that she had reimbursed herself with funds from the organization without having receipts to back up the reimbursements.

The report states that the MSHP worked with the Bismarck Police Department to secure the financial records of both Dickey and the PTO. When the records were received they were sent to a forensic accountant for analysis. According to the report, the forensic accountant found a total of $2,947.53 worth of reimbursement checks that Dickey had written to herself but had no receipts to back up. When interviewed, Dickey admitted that she had reimbursed herself for expenses for which she had not paid.

In addition, the report states that the forensic accountant found a forged bank statement used to back up one of her reimbursements. This document did not match the record obtained from the bank. The forensic accountant also found a receipt from a local grocery store on which the date appeared to have been manually altered.

Bismarck District Superintendent Jason King had said the matter would be dealt with in Tuesday’s meeting. King said the school board will now be appointing someone to fill the vacant position.

“Those who are qualified, if interested, can submit a letter of interest to our admin building by noon on July 31,” said King. “Then [the board] is looking to interview candidates on Aug. 20 and later that evening they will approve an appointment and swear that person into the Board of Education.”

King went on to explain that the newly-appointed board member will then serve the remainder of Dickey’s original term until the next election.

To qualify for the open position on Bismarck’s Board of Education, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a registered taxpayer within the school district, a Missouri resident for at least one year, and at least 24 years of age. 

Anyone looking to fill the vacant position should submit a letter of interest by the deadline to the district’s administration Office located at 165 Campus Drive in Bismarck. Letters of interest should include reasons for wanting to serve on the board as well as a list of qualifications. A resume is preferred but the letter of interest is required.

Not all candidates for the vacancy will receive an interview. For questions about the roles and responsibilities of a member of the Board of Education, potential candidates can contact Superintendent King at 573-734-6111 ext. 3.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

