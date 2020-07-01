Bismarck school board swears in elected members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck School Board of Education swore in newly elected members during its meeting on June 11.

Bill Skaggs and Matt Dunn were reelected to the board and Terry Skinner was elected to his first term.

The board also voted on new leadership positions. Dunn was elected as board president, Melinda Dugal as vice president, and Aaron Radford as secretary.

The annual report on differentiated instruction and the student and athletic handbooks for the 2020-21 school year were also approved by the board.

Superintendent Jason King said there will be no July board meeting.

“As has been traditional, the board voted to cancel the July board meeting,” King said.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

