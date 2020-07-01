You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bismarck school board swears in elected members
0 comments
alert

Bismarck school board swears in elected members

{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck school board swears in elected members

The Bismarck School Board of Education does not plan to meet in July.

 Nikki Overfelt

The Bismarck School Board of Education swore in newly elected members during its meeting on June 11.

Bill Skaggs and Matt Dunn were reelected to the board and Terry Skinner was elected to his first term.

The board also voted on new leadership positions. Dunn was elected as board president, Melinda Dugal as vice president, and Aaron Radford as secretary.

The annual report on differentiated instruction and the student and athletic handbooks for the 2020-21 school year were also approved by the board.

Superintendent Jason King said there will be no July board meeting.

“As has been traditional, the board voted to cancel the July board meeting,” King said.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pursuit ends in crash Monday
Accidents

Pursuit ends in crash Monday

  • Updated

A woman has been charged after a police pursuit that began in Madison County Monday and ended with an accident in St. Francois County.

Honoring the Krause family
Local News

Honoring the Krause family

During the Farmington School Board special year-end session Friday, Athletics/Activities Director John Bacon addressed the board, recognizing …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News