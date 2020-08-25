Bismarck School District reports possible COVID-19 exposures

They announced last Wednesday that a direct-resident care employee had tested positive.

The employees who tested positive have been asked to quarantine at home. The St. Francois County Health Center recommends another mass test of the community, which is planned to take place on Tuesday.

All employees who test positive will remain in isolation until cleared to return to work by the health center. Under the current CDC guidelines, symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 24 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive employees will quarantine for 14 days. Upon the employee’s return to work, we will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.

Farmington Presbyterian Manor continues to screen all employees as they enter the community building for a shift and before they have any direct contact with residents. In addition, staff members are wearing masks per CDC recommendations.

Southbrook reports 65 cases Southbrook Skilled Nursing by Americare in Farmington has received notice that several residents and employees have tested positive for COVID-…