Bismarck School District reports possible COVID-19 exposures

Several Bismarck School District employees have potentially been exposed to COVID-19, according to a letter sent out on Tuesday from Superintendent Jason King.
They were notified of the possible exposure by the St. Francois County Health Center.
Bismarck started school on Monday.
“Those parents who have children taught or coached by these staff members have or will be notified by the district shortly,” King’s letter said. “In the event your child is identified as a contract trace, you will receive notification and information from SFCHC regarding isolation procedures.”
King said the district will follow the guidelines put into place by the health center in regard to those students attending school in person.
Parents are encouraged to contact the health center at 573-431-1497 if they have questions regarding the processes of contract tracing and quarantine.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, any essential worker exposed to the virus will be allowed to work following the exposure as long as they remain asymptomatic and follow CDC guidelines for essential workers, which includes being required to wear a mask at work for a duration of the 14 days post exposure.
The following are defined as essential workers:
- Workers who supports the education of preschool and K-12
- Workers who provide services necessary to support educators and students
- Workers who support the transportation and operational needs of schools
- Workers who support the administration of school systems
- Educators and operational staff facilitating and supporting distance learning
“In addition, Bismarck R-5 will be implementing required temperature checks and symptom assessment for any essential worker who has been exposed to COVID-19,” King said. “If an employee becomes sick during the day, they will be sent home immediately and appropriate communication will take place.”
The deadline to select online/virtual learning was Aug. 14, but King said they will have a seven-day grace period for parents who would like to switch to the online option. The deadline will now be Sept. 1. If this option is selected, the student must complete the semester online.
Presbyterian Manor
Farmington Presbyterian Manor announced on Tuesday that an essential healthcare employee and a contract healthcare employee have tested positive for the COVID-19. This was the result of mass testing at the community, which took place last Thursday, the facility said in a release.
“The health of our residents and employees remains our highest priority during this time,” said Jane Hull, executive director.
They announced last Wednesday that a direct-resident care employee had tested positive.
The employees who tested positive have been asked to quarantine at home. The St. Francois County Health Center recommends another mass test of the community, which is planned to take place on Tuesday.
All employees who test positive will remain in isolation until cleared to return to work by the health center. Under the current CDC guidelines, symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 24 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive employees will quarantine for 14 days. Upon the employee’s return to work, we will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.
Farmington Presbyterian Manor continues to screen all employees as they enter the community building for a shift and before they have any direct contact with residents. In addition, staff members are wearing masks per CDC recommendations.
Southbrook Skilled Nursing by Americare in Farmington has received notice that several residents and employees have tested positive for COVID-…
On Monday, Southbrook Skilled Nursing by Americare in Farmington announced several residents and employees tested positive for COVID-19. All residents were tested on Aug. 17 following notification that one resident had tested positive. The latest testing results received indicate that 37 residents and 28 employees have tested positive for the virus; 25 residents and 33 employees have tested negative.
SFC cases
The St. Francois County Health Center reported 74 new cases on Tuesday.
There are now 486 active cases and 919 total cases.
Of those, 160 active cases and 362 total cases are associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks.
Twenty-eight active cases are associated with long-term care facilities.
Last week, St. Francois County Commissioner Harold Gallaher issued a recommendation that residents wear masks.
The mayor of Farmington also issued a statement last week.
“The number of cases of COVID-19 is continuing to increase in St. Francois County, so I strongly encourage everyone to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines while in public, or while in large private gatherings. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires everyone’s participation so we can hopefully return to normal life as soon as possible,” said Mayor Larry Forsythe.
Other counties
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported 14 new cases since Friday, bringing the total to 106 cases and 16 active cases. They also reported a possible exposure alert:
- Mimi’s Café, Aug. 21, 7-8 p.m.; monitor for symptoms until Sept. 4
The Iron County Health Department reported two new cases. There are now 65 total cases and 14 active cases.
