On Thursday night, the Bismarck school board voted in favor of transitioning to a new scheduling system for the 2019-2020 school year.
As long as students attend school at the state-required 1,044 hours in a year, they do not have to make any up for snow days, but can just make up the hours lost.
“This new calendar allows us to build snow days into it so the kids and community and staff have a set calendar,” said Superintendent Jason King. “It just allows for better planning.”
In the new system, it's possible that no school days will have to be added to the end of the year. He said most schools in the area have switched to the new system.
“Our staff would have be guaranteed days such as Martin Luther King Day, and Presidents Day off. All snow days are provided for,” King said.
Student days are also scheduled at 169, instead of 174, King said at the meeting. Five more days will be attributed to professional development.
“We’re taking a bet that if we do this, professional development will be more valuable for our kids,” King said.
King said the switch doesn’t have as much to do with snow days as with the benefits to staff development, and community planning.
“Due to the nature of professional development, and how it’s changing next year, we feel like building more staff development days in our calendar is a good thing," he said. "The quality of the professional development that we’ll have are such that they’ll benefit students to sacrifice those five days.”
Another change on the calendar was to shift the spring and fall parent-teacher conferences to earlier dates.
"Why are we waiting until mid-quarter to address how students are doing class?" King asked.
The conference is normally in late October or in March to discuss the mid-term grade card, but the advantage of having an earlier conference is that students have more time to improve or address concerns for the rest of the semester.
