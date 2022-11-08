 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck schools honor veterans

On Friday, Bismarck students will honor veterans. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. while the assembly begins at 9 a.m. The guest speaker for this year's assembly is Marine veteran Joe Snyder.

To honor veterans, the Bismarck School District is hosting an assembly on Friday starting at 9 a.m. in the high school gym.

Prior to the assembly, the district will host a biscuits and gravy breakfast for veterans at 8 a.m.

The assembly will feature guest speaker Joe Snyder, a former teacher who served in the Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967. Snyder was deployed to Vietnam in 1966 as a flamethrower operator, and reached the rank of Corporal E4.

Before heading to Vietnam, Snyder spent time in Japan training in Okinawa and the Philippines. 

Brandon Peck, a history teacher, said there will be a photo booth available for veterans to take family photos. The photo booth is provided by Arrow Publications, and will be available before and after the assembly.

Second graders will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance while the high school band will be playing the salute to the Armed Forces. High school and middle school students will be performing during the assembly.

Peck said the district wanted to show appreciation for the sacrifices veterans have made, and providing breakfast and photo booths allow the veterans to spend time with family.

“While our small token of appreciation will never match the sacrifices of our veterans, it is our obligation, as a society, to strive for that each day,” said Peck.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

