{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck schools veterans assembly

At last year's Veterans Assembly for Bismarck schools, members of the VFW Post 6947 Military Honors Team bring in the flags at the start of the assembly and then marched them out at its conclusion.

 File Photo

In addition to a Veterans Day assembly, Bismarck school district will be opening its doors to veterans in the community and offering each individual a full breakfast for a Veterans Day celebration.

Abe Warren, social studies teacher at Bismarck High School, for the past four years has been the person to head up the plans for Veterans Day. According to Warren, the breakfast is the district’s way to give back to the veterans in the community.

Kim Bell, family and consumer sciences teacher at the high school, organizes the breakfast.

The breakfast begins at 8 a.m. Monday in the new gymnasium at the junior high and high school in Bismarck with an assembly following the breakfast at 9 a.m.

There will be a variety of food for the veterans consisting of breakfast casseroles, bacon and biscuits and gravy. “All the fixins” of breakfast will be provided for veterans to come and enjoy, and the biscuits and gravy will be provided by The Tackle Box.

Students who are a part of the high school’s student council will be serving the breakfast up for the attendees.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Following the breakfast there will be an assembly which is open to everyone to attend. Many of the district’s students will be a part of it.

The high school band and choir will be performing different pieces, and elementary students, aged kindergarten through second grade, will be singing a few songs and reciting a few poems.

Warren said that generally the school has a lot of parents attend the assembly to see their children in the assembly, and the assembly usually lasts for less than hour.

This year, State Rep. Mike Henderson, will be a special guest speaker.

“Doing this each year is just a way to honor our local veterans and all they do for us,” said Warren. “Even though it is just one day out of the year, it is something that we always enjoy doing.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments