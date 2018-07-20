When Bismarck voters head to the polls Aug. 7, they will be asked to approve a half-cent sales tax that will provide additional funds for the municipality’s general fund to in part pay for the purchase of new equipment for the police department and provide raises for the officers.
“We’re going to be having two informative town meetings — one on July 26 and the other on Aug. 2 that will be open to anyone who wants to come down and learn more about it,” said Mayor Seth Radford. “Basically, it’s a sales tax. We’re not increasing water bills, sewer bills or anything else. The great thing for the city of Bismarck is that everybody who comes through town and spends money will be helping to fund the general revenue.
“The purpose of the tax is to help with employee benefits — basically to secure the police department with some better equipment. We can’t call it a police department tax because we don’t have the statutory authority to do so, but what it’s going to be used for is to secure some better salaries for the police, some better retirement for the employees and some things like that. It’s also going to help increase the general revenue of Bismarck.”
Radford described the proposed half-cent sales tax as “minimal,” adding that it would have little effect on most city residents.
“The average person in town is going to spend between $5-$10 a year, roughly,” he said. “It’s like a nickel on every $100 and $5 on every $1,000. So, you’d have to spend $10,000 in the city to pay $50 — which a lot of people don’t spend those huge amounts. It’s a great thing because everyone who comes through town and buys a soda, or a tank of gas will be paying for it. We felt this was much fairer than raising prices on city utilities for our residents.
“We try to keep the cost of living competitive in our city. This half-cent tax has never been utilized and that’s what it’s all about — to secure the general revenues for the purpose of bettering the city as a whole. We’re going to be increasing some salaries with it, if we can. It should pass and if it does, that’s one of the things we want to do. We also want to maintain the equipment we already have.
“We bought this equipment. The problem is that a lot of times the city of Bismarck might go 15-20 years before they’re able to buy a new piece of equipment for the maintenance shed. It might be 10 years before we get a police car. The last one we bought was four to five years ago, roughly. That’s because we don’t have the general revenue to do so.”
According to Radford, the sales tax is expected to raise between $40,000 to $50,000 a year of additional revenue for the city.
“That’s not an exact number,” he said. “It depends on how much money is brought into the city through the sales tax. Additional funds of $40,000-$50,000 would be a vital boost to our city’s economy — and that boost to the economy is not going to affect the average citizen more than a couple of dollars a year.”
Radford indicated that the reaction of city residents to the proposed tax has been mostly positive.
“Everybody seems to really be positively talking about it,” he said. “I haven’t heard any naysayers yet and I don’t think we will once we sit down and explain to them that this isn’t an increase on water; this isn’t an increase on sewer; this isn’t an increase on your personal property taxes. We want to try to avoid that at all cost. It’s just a nickel you’ll spend on $100, but that nickel adds up.
“Our tax revenue and economy in the city is growing. We are having a fabulous year as far as that goes. We’re seeing growth in our businesses. We’ve got several new businesses — Coplin Funeral Home is coming to town, so we’re reopening that. We have some other small businesses. Carla’s Café is a great business. The Tackle Box is thriving. The PLS is thriving. All of our small businesses are thriving. They’re doing great — and that’s one thing we see across the board.
“That’s what we want. All of the money received from the sales tax is going to be used for the betterment of the community. It’s going to alleviate us having to spend more money from our budget. It’s going to leave more money to use towards the park or spend more money for the streets. It will give us some more finances to operate the city. We’ve got a great fire department. We’ve got a great police department. We have a great city crew.
“Everything’s clicking together. We’re starting to have a lot of infrastructure work. It’s really coming together for the city. This is a good time and opportunity to be able to use not just the citizens, but everybody who comes through our community. We have a lot of Illinois traffic that comes through here — an amazing amount of Illinois traffic. It’s amazing the amount of out-of-state traffic that comes through here on its way to Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Elephant Rocks, the historic Arcadia Valley. The traffic here is amazing.”
According to Radford, the city council's main goal is to continue improving the city for its current, as well as future citizens.
“It took four years to get everything to going in the right direction,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of infrastructure work. We’re doing water work. We did the sewer plant and different things like that. That’s the way the surrounding communities and those who come through town traveling will be able to keep our town beautiful.”
