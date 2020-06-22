Bismarck sees 45 students graduate

When history came knocking on the door of Bismarck High School’s Class of 2020, the seniors met the challenge of the pandemic with perseverance, according to Superintendent Jason King.
“Your high school career ended; it ended quietly without so much of a chance for a proper goodbye and it wasn't fair,” King said during his address at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. “I hate that. I wish we could have given you the spring you deserved: the laughs, the smiles, the proper goodbyes. Maybe even those senior skip days; maybe even those. But this afternoon as you're sitting here ready to get your diploma, I submit to you that maybe you've made something more important than that.”
Maybe as young people getting ready to go into the world, King said, the seniors have learned something more powerful than those things.
“You’ve learned that you’ve been tested and you did not falter. You kept going in the face of a pandemic. You kept smiling. You kept hoping. You kept going. And finally, here you are.”
The 45 seniors received their diplomas in front of school board members, teachers, family and friends in the school’s gym on Saturday.
Although their senior year didn’t finish like they thought it would, valedictorian Josie Campbell said during her speech, they can hold on to the memories they did have and learn from their experience.
“Some of us lost our final sports seasons,” Campbell said. “Some of us lost the opportunity to show off our creative talents. We all lost the chance to spend our final months together with all of the best parts of senior year gone. This experience will affect our lives forever and will be a memory we will never forget. All of the things we’ve been through shape us and make us who were are today. Just like this pandemic has changed how we all view the world. I hope this challenge has taught you as much as it has taught me: appreciate being able to go to school, celebrate the little moments, and overcome.”
On top of being valedictorian and getting her high school diploma, Campbell also completed her associate degree from Mineral Area College this spring. MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour attended to recognize Campbell.
He said it takes 64 credit hours to earn an associate degree with each class being about three credit hours, and Campbell did it without taking any summer classes and with a 4.0 GPA.
“So you do the math on how many classes that takes,” Gilgour added. “It's a lot. It's a lot of work. And to do it before you finish high school is very impressive.”
Principal Katie Martinez also recognized military members in the audience and senior Traylon Hawkins, who couldn’t attend graduation as he already left for service in the Marines.
In her speech, salutatorian Kelsy Carrington thanked her support system, including teachers, friends, and family for helping her make it through high school.
“High school wasn’t any easy ride for me,” Carrington said. “From constant bad luck with family and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, high school wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Many days I had to push myself just to make it out of bed. Yet here I am, four years later, somehow still standing. I didn’t make it here by myself.”
Per Bismarck tradition, Carrington and her classmates handed out flowers to those special people in attendance to thank them for their support.
Before King handed out diplomas to the graduates, they watched a slideshow of photos and heard a saxophone solo of “The Way We Were” played by Band Director Dennis Mayberry.
The graduates celebrated the end of the ceremony with confetti canons.
Bismarck Class of 2020: Alicia Addlean Aubuchon, Jeremy Michael Ball Jr, Charlize Mya Nichole Bartlett, Michael Paul Bass Jr, Makayla Ann Bennett, Carrie Sue Bockenkamp, Mackenzie Dean Bowen, Caleb Daniel Boyd, Zackary Lee Boyer, Brandon Jackson Bray, Austin Lee Brunner, Josie Leeann Campbell, Kelsy Marie Carrington, Payton Alayne Cole, Shelby Ann Cracraft, Chance Carlton Edwards, Alan Wayne Gibson, Makayla Ann Halbert, Joshua David Hale, Treylon Andrew Hawkins, Monica Laverne Holliday, Brett Matthew Horton, Kathrine Marie Howard, Haley Ann Huff, Dawson Jay Jackson, Hunter Woodrow Jaycox, Britney Ruth Keith, Lloyd Anthony Ketcherside, Levi Dalton Missey, Katelyn Ann Niccum, Michael Devine Pender, Ethan Josiah Penington, Christen Danielle Peoples, Brooklin Nicole Pope, Reid Taylor Rider, Grace Leeann Romine, Angel Ray Snead, Marissa Jean Theiss, Miranda Anna Theiss, Nicholas Joe Thomas, Chelsea Faith Thurman, Kennedy Grace Wakefield, Rylee Ann White, Madison Marie Wilson, Madelynn Ann Womack
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
