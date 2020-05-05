Bismarck sets June 20 date

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Bismarck School District announced Tuesday that a graduation date has been set for its high school seniors.

The district has rescheduled the graduation ceremony for June 20, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym. School administrators said that if they are unable to have the ceremony on June 20, it will be held on July 18, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym.

High School/Junior High Principal Katie Martinez will be sending out letters soon to graduating seniors with all the pertinent information for the ceremony.

The Baccalaureate Service has been rescheduled for June 17, at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. If the school is unable to hold the service on that date, it will be rescheduled for July 15, at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.

The 2019-2020 Athletic Awards will be presented via Facebook Live from the district Facebook page on May 12, at 6 p.m.

Senior awards and scholarships will also be presented via Facebook Live on May 14, at 6 p.m. from the district Facebook page.