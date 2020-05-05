Bismarck sets June 20 date

The Bismarck School District announced Tuesday that a graduation date has been set for its high school seniors.
The district has rescheduled the graduation ceremony for June 20, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym. School administrators said that if they are unable to have the ceremony on June 20, it will be held on July 18, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym.
High School/Junior High Principal Katie Martinez will be sending out letters soon to graduating seniors with all the pertinent information for the ceremony.
The Baccalaureate Service has been rescheduled for June 17, at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. If the school is unable to hold the service on that date, it will be rescheduled for July 15, at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
The 2019-2020 Athletic Awards will be presented via Facebook Live from the district Facebook page on May 12, at 6 p.m.
Senior awards and scholarships will also be presented via Facebook Live on May 14, at 6 p.m. from the district Facebook page.
Along with setting dates for the end-of-school-year events, school officials said junior high and high school students are to turn in district-issued devices and materials on May 14-15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once the district-issued items are turned in, students will receive clearance to retrieve personal items from lockers and classrooms.
Elementary students are to retrieve personal items from classrooms on May 14-15 as well.
Grade cards for the fourth quarter/second semester will be distributed to students as they return district materials and retrieve items on the two dates next week.
A summer school session will be held for high school credit recovery only. The summer school session will run May 18 – June 9.
Other details regarding the summer school session are still being finalized and Martinez will be in touch with students who need to attend soon.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
