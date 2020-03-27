Bismarck teachers, staff show love through parade

Some of the Bismarck School District teachers and staff members found a way to see a few of their students on Friday. From a safe distance, of course.

The school had what it called a social distancing parade, where the teachers and staff members drove by and waved to the students.

The parade of vehicles followed the cafeteria staff to their three meal drop-off points, where they got to see some students. Then after the last dropoff, they had a short parade through the normal parade route in town.

Many of the vehicles were adorned with “we miss you” signs and hearts. Students and their families gathered on the sidewalks to say "hi."

Bismarck Elementary School Principal Carmen Barton said they had a great turnout from teachers, staff and families.

“It was very comforting to see our students,” Barton said. “We miss them and wonder how they are doing.

"A lot of the students are staying in touch with teachers through Google Classroom, Class Dojo, and other class apps, but to actually get to see them, was just what many of us needed. It is reassuring to us that they are well.”

Several communities are planning creative social distancing get-togethers across the country.