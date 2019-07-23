{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck will provide school supplies

The Bismarck School District is providing school supplies for pre-k through fifth grade students. The district used federal Title 1 funding to purchase a wide range of classroom items needed for the school year and the school supplies will be distributed to students on their first day of school.   

 File

The Bismarck School District will be helping to provide school supplies to this school year’s pre-k through fifth grade students. Staff at the school is streamlining the process for convenience. 

“What we're trying to do is make this as easy as possible for for the parents of [Bismarck students],” explained Bismarck Superintendent Jason King. “We were fortunate enough to be able to use some federal Title 1 funds to get some basic school supplies for kids in grade pre-k through five.”

Some of the many school supplies that will be provided to students will include paper, pencils, crayons, markers, scissors, and glue.

In order to make the distribution of the supplies as easy as possible for everyone, King explained that the school will already have the supplies in the classrooms on the first day of school.

When the returning Bismarck students begin school, the supplies will be distributed, eliminating the need for parents to take their children to area school supply fairs.

“Not only are we trying to lessen the burden on Bismarck families by doing the school supplies but we also want to lesson the burden by making it really easy for them,” said King. “They can simply come in that first day of school and the supplies will be there and the teachers will distribute them at that time.” 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments