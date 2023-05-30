Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With the sun shining brightly and an atmosphere filled with anticipation, a historic moment unfolded last Tuesday as a multi-Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in the heart of Bismarck's downtown, to welcome the newly-reborn Bismarck Chamber of Commerce. The event, organized by the county's Chambers of Commerce, highlighted the collaborative efforts of several local businesses and neighboring towns.

Representatives from the Chambers of Commerce in Desloge, Park Hills-Leadington, Bonne Terre, Potosi, and Farmington joined Bismarck Chamber President Brad Brown and local business owners in celebrating the occasion. The ribbon-cutting ceremony served as a symbolic gesture, several officials said, marking the beginning of a promising chapter in Bismarck's revitalization.

Brown, an instrumental figure in spearheading the developments on Bismarck's Main Street, expressed his enthusiasm for the town's future prospects.

"It's time we get this town moving again," he declared. "We want the heartbeat back in this town again."

The event highlighted the unity of the local community as new businesses like The Trax, an antique-inspired candy and ice cream shop, were represented, showcasing a major step in the town's resurgence. Longstanding businesses like Billy’s Auto Repair and Unico Bank were also represented among the well-wishers.

Efforts to bring life back to the town have been ongoing since May of last year, when multiple businesses took part in a meeting to restart the chamber and discuss the annual July 4th celebration that has for years been called Bismarck Freedom Fest. This year, plans for Freedom Fest are still underway, but with the added advantage of the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce's return.

For more information about the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce, check out their Facebook Page or their website at Bismarckchamber.com