On March 18 the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis will present a free information session on the BJC Scholars Fund at the Park Hills Public Library.

At the session presenters will help families with information about the application process and answer questions about eligibility for the BJC scholarships. 

The scholarship offers a renewable $10,000 to graduating high school seniors who reside in communities with BJC hospitals, or in this case in St. Francois County.

They must plan to pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree at a public college in Missouri, or at a college or university that offers in-state tuition reciprocity.

BJC began the scholarship fund in 2017 “to benefit individuals and strengthen the region.”

Applicants will be evaluated based on financial need, academic potential, and strength of character.

Students can apply online at www.myscholarshipcenral.org.

The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis is a non-profit organization that annually grants about 500 students more than $5 million in scholarships.

The Park Hills Public Library is located at located 16 S. Coffman St. The event will run from 5-7 p.m.

More information can be obtained at www.sfstl.org or by calling 314-725-7990.

