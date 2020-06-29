BJC loosens restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In recognition of the important role loved ones play in the healing and coping process, and with careful attention on managing and controlling the spread of COVID-19, BJC HealthCare is launching a less restrictive visitor policy today.

The revised policy will allow one visitor per patient in outpatient, inpatient and surgical settings, including medical offices and emergency rooms, with some exceptions for inpatient OB, pediatric and end-of-life patients, where the BJC policy currently allows two visitors.

“We are taking a cautious and measured approach to the gradual return of visitors while maintaining infection prevention measures to protect our patients and our staff,” said Clay Dunagan, MD, BJC senior vice president and chief clinical officer. “At the same time, we are looking ahead to identify any signals of increasing community outbreak that would call for us to reinstitute stricter restrictions again.”

Visitation remains restricted for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, with some limited exceptions.

Due to vulnerable and high-risk populations in health care settings, extra vigilance around safety and infection prevention will remain critical, even as some of these practices are beginning to relax elsewhere in the community.