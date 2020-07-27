Black Knight Stables holds horse camp

Black Knight Stables completed its 14th year of full-day horse camp with a horse show on July 17.
"We were very excited about how well the students excelled in their experience and knowledge of the horses," the release said, "and they were quite anxious to show their family and friends their accomplishments at the horse show that concluded the horse camp on Friday evening."
Hadley Dowell opened the horse show by carrying the American flag around the arena on her horse, Clyde.
The students then performed a drill as a team, which taught them to follow a pattern and keep pace with their partner on horseback. They were judged on their riding skills and also had some fun classes. Sonja Hampton judged the horse show.
During camp, the students enjoyed hours of riding each day, according to the release. Leslie Fischbeck taught equine anatomy, basic first aid, horse care and nutrition, tack cleaning, and horsemanship safety on the ground as well as many other horse-related subjects. She had many new games for the students that taught them to work with the horse on the ground and have fun at the same time.
"Horse salon" was said to be one of the favorites for the kids. They spray hairspray on the horse and glitter their hooves, braid manes and tails, paint beautiful designs on the horses and embellish them with beads and bows. Then they gave the horse a bath, which was enjoyed by horse and students alike.
Gary Brashers showed the students how to care for the horses' teeth by demonstrating how to "float" their teeth to take off sharp points. He taught them about the different types of tools used for the care of their teeth and showed the different stages of how teeth develop and shed.
Nicole Dowell, Taylor Fischbeck, Caroline Dickenson, Emily Heberlie and Katie Rohan worked with the students in the arena, and Hadley Dowell, Emma Heberlie, and Kernan Pritchett helped with stable management, grooming, tacking the horses, leading the trail ride and general horse care. Jaclyn Clinton worked with the students as they made their horse-related craft each day and created a scrapbook with photos taken during camp.
On Thursday, the students went on a guided trail ride, and for some students, this was the first time to ride on a trail outside of an enclosed area.
"The students made great strides as they progressed from Monday through Friday both in their confidence and their riding skills," the release said.
The service project this year was collecting items for the home-bound and nursing home residents due to COVID-19. The students and their families were said to be extremely generous in their donations and more than 60 items were collected.
"We are so very proud of our Black Knight Stables group for their generous spirit," the release said.
Having fun and being safe are said to be top priorities at Black Knight Stables. Anyone who has an interest in horse-related activities can visit Black Knight Stables on Facebook to see its upcoming events and activities.
