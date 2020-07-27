Black Knight Stables holds horse camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Black Knight Stables completed its 14th year of full-day horse camp with a horse show on July 17.

"We were very excited about how well the students excelled in their experience and knowledge of the horses," the release said, "and they were quite anxious to show their family and friends their accomplishments at the horse show that concluded the horse camp on Friday evening."

Hadley Dowell opened the horse show by carrying the American flag around the arena on her horse, Clyde.

The students then performed a drill as a team, which taught them to follow a pattern and keep pace with their partner on horseback. They were judged on their riding skills and also had some fun classes. Sonja Hampton judged the horse show.

During camp, the students enjoyed hours of riding each day, according to the release. Leslie Fischbeck taught equine anatomy, basic first aid, horse care and nutrition, tack cleaning, and horsemanship safety on the ground as well as many other horse-related subjects. She had many new games for the students that taught them to work with the horse on the ground and have fun at the same time.