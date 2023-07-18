In her quarterly MU Extension report to the St. Francois County Commission last Tuesday, Extension Engagement Specialist Kendra Graham discussed her involvement in a statewide Black Vulture Task Force, discussed the worsening drought situation, gave an overview of recent events and programs, and announced she had accepted a new position within the department.

“I accepted the position of extension engagement specialist serving St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties, and I’m no longer a livestock specialist,” she said. “Brandi Richardson formerly covered this county. I will continue with some livestock duties consisting of a few programs I will finish up, answer questions and coordinate the East Central Show-Me-Select sale until another specialist is hired.”

Graham added that the position of livestock field specialist has been posted, and MU Extension is actively searching for candidates. The job requires candidates to have a master’s degree in animal science.

Black vultures

Of particular interest to Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher was Graham’s involvement in the statewide Black Vulture Task Force.

“That seems to be kind of a newfangled thing,” she said. “What's happening is, we have black vultures that are attacking our cattle and other livestock while they're calving, and killing those calves, and killing cows. It's a nuisance thing. However, [the black vultures] are protected in Missouri because they're in the Raptor family.

"We have to find some way to help manage that, so we're working on educational materials. One of the things that we're pushing is hanging an effigy — a black vulture that looks dead —and it does deter them from coming around because of that. So, I’m working on that with the USDA Wildlife Services.”

Responding later in the meeting to Graham’s involvement with the Black Vulture Task Force, Gallaher asked, “Where do you buy a black vulture dummy?”

Graham responded, “That's still in production. The USDA Wildlife Services have funds to make those, and so they're making plastic ones. You can also get a permit to shoot black vultures through the Farm Bureau, they'll have permits. You have the availability to shoot some of those, trying to scare them off, and then you can hang an actual dead one."

Gallaher replied whimsically, “But that won't last long.”

“You’re correct, it won't, but your goal is to scare them off 'til they don't come back,” Graham explained.

In response to a question from Gallaher asking how big of a problem black vultures are becoming in the state, Graham replied, “It's growing. It usually happens in the spring during calving season. We have our red-headed turkey vultures and then our black vultures. The turkey vultures usually just feed off of already-dead animals.

"The black vultures are more aggressive, and they're actually killing animals. They hunt by sight instead of smell, like our turkey vultures do, so they're going after those types of animals that are actually calving. They're not a nuisance if they're eating our dead animals, but when they're killing calves and killing cows while they're calving, it is a really gruesome thing.”

After mentioning the possibility of using 3D printers to make the black vulture effigies, Graham said, “I know a couple of producers around this area who have had some problems, so it's encroaching north. Usually, those vultures don't travel above I-70, but they are starting to see more of an issue. South-central Missouri is where the big problem is.”

Smiling, Gallaher asked, “During your elementary years, did you ever dream of becoming a vulture specialist?”

Graham responded, “No, I don't even think last year I dreamed of being a vulture specialist.”

Drought issues

Updating the county commissioners about the worsening drought situation locally, Graham said, "If you've noticed, in our drought monitor, we were elevated to a D3 status, which means we are eligible for assistance for livestock producers and forage producers. We have a workshop coming up July 18th from 6-8 p.m. We're going to have it at the St. Gen Community Center to try to be a little more centrally located. We do have a Zoom option if somebody wants to Zoom in virtually so they don't have to travel.

"We're talking about feeding livestock. We're talking about utilizing crops that may be damaged to feed livestock, and then maybe planting something for forage and for fall growth to help get us through. 'Cause what's happened is hay supplies are about half of what they normally are, and in the fall, we don't get a huge, significant amount of hay produced. So we're still gonna be short, even if rains come and we have a fall cutting."

Graham offered a suggestion for farmers and ranchers dealing with water issues.

"Contact the Soil and Water Conservation District over in the USDA building," she said. "They have cost-share programs that can help with digging a well or maybe expanding the pond that would allow for some water."

4-H program

Noting that the St. Francois County 4-H program currently has 247 youth and adults enrolled as members and volunteers, Graham said, “They have been very, very busy already this summer. We had over 200 4-H and FFA members show in a variety of classes. 4-H members entered over 350 building exhibits, over 300 animal exhibits, and 89 cured meats projects.

“Our community did an amazing job supporting our youth in agriculture at the Sale of Champions. We sold 151 items for a total of $196,868.65. We can’t count the number of volunteer hours it takes to run a successful fair for the 4-H and FFA kids to have this experience. We appreciate all that the volunteers and parents do all year to make this event happen.”

Graham also had kind words for the local business community.

“We appreciate all the businesses that came out and supported the kids,” she said. “That’s an amazing, amazing thing that the businesses do.”

Graham next reported that the 4-H program has received several grants, one of which is the Shaping Rural Missouri Grant.

“Basically, that was to erect sheep and goat pens for the fair this year,” she said. “Those were built in the ag department by the FFA at St. Francois County in Farmington, and then they were utilized this year at the fair.”

According to Graham, a Feeding Missouri mini-grant was also received by Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties.

“They collected food and donated it to food pantries,” she said. “They also have another Feeding Missouri grant fund that was used to create a freewill pantry. That’ll be constructed in the Leadwood area.”

Kids camps

Graham mentioned that Clover Kids, for ages 5-8, was having a camp later that afternoon, followed by a pool party for all 4-H members as a celebration of the county fair’s conclusion and wrapping up of projects. She also pointed out that, in addition to an Aerospace Camp being held later this month at Missouri S&T, Youth Program Consultant Kayce Amsden has planned and is coordinating a Girl Powered Space Camp that will take place Aug. 1 at the Space Museum and Grissom Center in Bonne Terre.

“It was advertised for two days, and we had 62 kids sign up,” Graham said. “So, if you know of anybody who would like to help sponsor that, they were planning on 20 kids — and, so, a huge response. Maybe they would like to do lunch for the kids. Please contact our office if you have any ideas.”

Graham said the final day camp planned for the year is Stanford Spokes, a program where Stanford students ride bikes across the country, teaching kids at camps along the way.