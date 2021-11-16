Blind husky 'Jack' given a chance; dog needs home

Furever Paws and Claws rescued "Jack," a 5 or 6 year-old husky, on June 29 and took him directly to the vet for shots and a heartworm test.
"The people that contacted us had already given us information regarding his eyesight," Furever Paws and Claws Volunteer Rita Lamb said. "We had hoped that he had some vision left but those hopes were quickly given up. The poor guy couldn't even tell light from dark and he had been dumped near a busy highway."
Lamb said within 10 minutes at the vet, the results of his heartworm test came in, it was positive and his heart did not sound good.
"Dr. Swinford warned us that he may not survive the treatment, but his life would be ending soon if we didn't try," Lamb said. "So we opted to give him the best chance of a good life."
Lamb said Jack is very friendly and easy to handle. She said he is a great dog with so much personality.
"He just finished the last two injections of his treatment," Lamb said. "It has been a lot harder for him than the first shot. He obviously doesn't feel well, but who would if their heart was full of dying worms? Our hope is that he is strong enough to get through this month and start feeling healthy enough again to maybe find a home of his own."
Lamb said being blind does not keep him from being a great dog.
"He is a great dog that loves to act silly and play," Lamb said. "He's older, 5 or 6, so his crazy puppy days are gone, but he loves attention."
Furever Paws and Claws plans to take Jack to an eye specialist in St. Louis with hopes his sight can be restored.
Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require.
Jack is just one of the many animals in the area who are in need. Furever Paws and Claws is always looking for foster and adoptive families for the cats and dogs they rescue every day.
If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com