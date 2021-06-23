Blueberry morning brings out the crowd

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have many customers who have been coming almost since the picking started,” she said. “I’ve heard people say, ‘Yeah, it’s my 25th season picking blueberries.’”

Boyer said in the 12 years they’ve owned the farm, they’ve enjoyed watching kids who picked berries early on, grow up and have kids of their own who come out in strollers or ride in wagons.

Boyer said they’ve also clocked milestones of their own at the farm. When they bought the farm and home, Mark was working for Ameren and she was working as a secretary to a guidance counselor at North County, as well as subbing on occasion.

According to a June 2010 Daily Journal article, the Boyers, who had been living in Bonne Terre, came upon the farm as they were driving back from a baseball game in Fredericktown, and, since they’d been looking at side ventures in addition to their full-time jobs, they thought they’d give the blueberry business a go.

“We really had no agricultural experience or background, but Mark is a figure-it-out kind of guy, he’s amazing, what he gets done,” Joy said. “So when he said he was interested in the farm, I knew he could do it, and we could do it together.”