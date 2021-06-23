Blueberry morning brings out the crowd

It was a beautiful, blueberry morning on Wednesday at the farm halfway between Farmington and Fredericktown.
Only half an hour into its berry-picking season, Liberty Blueberry Farms had more than a dozen vehicles in its grassy parking lot. An hour later, the number had almost tripled. Within the first two hours of business, a line of about five customers were ready to check out, and more were streaming in.
Mark and Joy Boyer are in their 12th season of owning the home and farm that have been around since the 1980s, and have been impressed with the profusion of berries weighing down the bushes this year.
“It is a very good crop, we've had a little bit of loss with the birds that may have brought our crop number down a wee bit, but the berries look and taste fabulous this year,” said Joy. “But there’s still plenty to go around. One couple is already on the 10th bucket they’ve picked this morning.”
Joy said it’s hard to determine how long the berries will last, but the average season is only about three weeks long for 8 acres of bushes.
“The season goes very quickly, sometimes it gets by people and they can’t believe they missed it,” Joy said. “Some might have come for the first time last year and don't realize you have to get here when they’re ready for picking or they're gone.”
The pick-your-own farm is open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m. They take cash or checks, but they’re not set up for credit, and prices for blueberries that are personally picked are $2.70 per pound. They do sell pre-picked blueberries, too, at $3.95 per pound. The farm is located at 1450 Route OO.
“Blackberry season is later in the summer. Mid to end of July, information and prices will follow later in the summer,” Joy said. “They’ll go even quicker because there are fewer bushes.”
Boyer said Liberty Blueberry Farm has been around since about the mid-1980s, when the original owner, Jack Gray, planted 8,000 blueberry bushes and many blackberry bushes.
“He has passed, but I heard he was an amazing individual. I wish we could have met him. I think it would have been just really fascinating to hear his vision,” she said. “And, you know, just to put in 8,000 blueberry plants and all these blackberry plants, it would just be amazing to sit down talk to him.
"I do message his wife, she's still with us. And so we kind of converse back and forth. Her name is Linda Gray.”
Boyer said Jerry and Kay Miller, who live behind the farm, owned the farm for 18 years. It was also owned by Farmington real estate agency owner John Mayfield for a short time.
“We have many customers who have been coming almost since the picking started,” she said. “I’ve heard people say, ‘Yeah, it’s my 25th season picking blueberries.’”
Boyer said in the 12 years they’ve owned the farm, they’ve enjoyed watching kids who picked berries early on, grow up and have kids of their own who come out in strollers or ride in wagons.
Boyer said they’ve also clocked milestones of their own at the farm. When they bought the farm and home, Mark was working for Ameren and she was working as a secretary to a guidance counselor at North County, as well as subbing on occasion.
According to a June 2010 Daily Journal article, the Boyers, who had been living in Bonne Terre, came upon the farm as they were driving back from a baseball game in Fredericktown, and, since they’d been looking at side ventures in addition to their full-time jobs, they thought they’d give the blueberry business a go.
“We really had no agricultural experience or background, but Mark is a figure-it-out kind of guy, he’s amazing, what he gets done,” Joy said. “So when he said he was interested in the farm, I knew he could do it, and we could do it together.”
She eventually came to work the farm full-time – the pruning season starts in December and lasts through March, and there are a thousand other jobs to do to keep the blueberries and blackberries growing. She and Mark have watched their kids grow up, marry, have kids of their own. And Mark retired from Ameren last February.
Yet another milestone is coming up. They’re trying to sell the farm. They’re not interested in talking a lot about it during the course of their business day, but they have listings online and there are several Liberty Blueberry Farm videos on YouTube.
For now, though, they’re entertaining hundreds of visitors interested in picking buckets and buckets of blueberries.
“We can make pancakes out of these,” said one small picker to his cousin.
“Oooo, no, blueberry muffins,” the cousin chirped back. A good-natured back-and-forth on the merits of various blueberry-fueled recipes ensued.
Tom and Louis Flieg of Ste. Genevieve County planned to pick about 10 buckets’ worth of blueberries. “I have a granddaughter who eats them like candy,” Lois said.
“It’s just relaxing,” said Miriam Pierson of St. Louis, who was helping her mom, Mary Reed of Farmington, pick gallons of blueberries. “I only have one bucket, but Mom is on her second.
"She likes to freeze them, bake pies, and she gives some to friends in the nursing home, and they’re so pleased. It’s like getting flowers, really.”
