Blues, Brews and BBQ

A weekend of excellent weather, great music, good food and drinks — along with activities galore — made for a big crowd at the Blues, Brews and BBQ extravaganza Friday evening and Saturday in downtown Farmington.

The band Mojo Risin’ started off the event at 5 p.m. on Friday with SRV Tribute and Kilborn Alley finishing out the evening. Kiki Wow started the day on a musical note on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Big Deal Band, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice, The Ivas John Band and Joanna Conner filling the day with music, and Honey Island Swamp Band ending out the evening.

Blues, Brews and BBQ

The Farmington Blues, Brews and BBQ was started off Saturday at 11 a.m. by Kiki Wow and her band at the main stage. 

See more photos at dailyjournalonline.com/gallery.

Kids played a variety of games and kept the bounce house bouncing, when they weren't off enjoying Christian the Magician, balloon animals and face painting. The streets were also filled with a car show and craft and food vendors.

A highlight of the event was the BBQ competition sanctioned by the St. Louis BBQ Society. The contest pitted 21 teams against each other for wins in multiple food categories. At 4 p.m. on Saturday at the main stage, the results of the competition were revealed.

The Grand Champion of the event was Mulkey’s BBQ Team, which took first in three of four competitions. Reserve Grand Champion was the Meat Me In St. Louis BBQ Team.

Blues, Brews and BBQ

Members of Mulkey's BBQ Team and Meat Me in St. Louis show off their Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Belts and championship rings at Blues Brews and BBQ.

In the Chicken category, Mulkey’s BBQ finished first with 113Q BBQ second and Big Boots BBQ taking third.

In the Ribs category, Mulkey’s BBQ took first place, Meat Me In St. Louis grabbed second and Hog Brown BBQ rounded out third place.

In the Pork category, Mulkey’s BBQ again took first place with Vets Rolling Smoke coming in second and 1113Q finishing third.

In the Brisket category, Sweetmeat secured first place, Los Hermanos De Carne took second and Papa Jim’s cleaned up third.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

