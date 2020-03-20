911 Board discusses COVID-19, Farmington consolidation

“We’ve had to add a few more questions to our list, which we did and we’re already putting that into operation,” he said.

Ginger Taylor, the head of the Budget and Finance Committee, was asked by Board Chairman Ron Bockenkamp if she thought sales tax revenues – on which the center relies to pay off debt from expanding and improving the current center a few years ago — might decline in the wake of the depressed COVID-19 economy, as unemployment rises and Wall Street tanks.

“There's no way for us to have a crystal ball today and know how this is gonna work out,” she said. “I think as far as sales tax revenue for the month of March, it's probably going to be stellar, because everybody has been buying everything in the county.”

She said developments around the nation indicate Missouri has been slow to be affected by the flu pandemic, but she noted it seemed to be catching up to the state.

“By April, they're anticipating it will peak here,” she said. “We are experiencing a trickle-down effect in the shortage of goods people are experiencing everywhere, like at Sam’s and Walmart” which would affect sales tax revenue, and so also the center's aggressive plan to pay down its debt from the previous renovation.