911 Board discusses COVID-19, Farmington consolidation

The board governing 911 operations in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties agreed Wednesday to close off the Park Hills center to the public. Members also heard an update about the consolidation with Farmington’s 911 program, and they discussed how the current coronavirus pandemic would affect their ability to pay off the center's debt, which is on an aggressive plan.
Alan Wells, 911 director, said aside from Wednesday’s board meeting, the center will no longer host conferences or meetings for outside entities, and any visitors will only be let in as far as the foyer, which already requires buzzing in before anyone can be buzzed into the operational part of the building.
“If any first responders or police, fire or EMS come in, they're going to be seen in this video and then we'll figure out from there whether they’ll access any further into the building,” Wells said. “Otherwise, we're pretty much shutting down any access in keeping secure from that room (where dispatchers pick up 911 calls).
"I don't need any bug in there, COVID-19 or any flu. That's our worst enemy, is a flu bug getting in that room, and I have one employee called out, just a few minutes ago … it’s not even flu, it’s just a bad sinus problem and infection, but we don’t need to take any chance right now.”
Wells added later in the meeting that COVID-19 has adjusted protocols for taking in 911 calls from sick people.
“We’ve had to add a few more questions to our list, which we did and we’re already putting that into operation,” he said.
Ginger Taylor, the head of the Budget and Finance Committee, was asked by Board Chairman Ron Bockenkamp if she thought sales tax revenues – on which the center relies to pay off debt from expanding and improving the current center a few years ago — might decline in the wake of the depressed COVID-19 economy, as unemployment rises and Wall Street tanks.
“There's no way for us to have a crystal ball today and know how this is gonna work out,” she said. “I think as far as sales tax revenue for the month of March, it's probably going to be stellar, because everybody has been buying everything in the county.”
She said developments around the nation indicate Missouri has been slow to be affected by the flu pandemic, but she noted it seemed to be catching up to the state.
“By April, they're anticipating it will peak here,” she said. “We are experiencing a trickle-down effect in the shortage of goods people are experiencing everywhere, like at Sam’s and Walmart” which would affect sales tax revenue, and so also the center's aggressive plan to pay down its debt from the previous renovation.
"If we have to stall it another six months, I'm not worried," she said. "We're still on a good track to pay it off in a reasonable amount of time, the most important thing is to spend the taxpayers' money wisely and invest in things that serve them best."
Taylor noted proactive efforts made by the federal government to put out low-interest business loans, the deadline for making any tax payments has been extended to 90 days, and President Donald Trump and the Senate are working on a stimulus plan to give American families as much as $1,000 in cash as a one-time gift.
“The last time they did this (giving Americans money to stimulate the economy) was in 2001, really, in response to 9/11 and several other things. So in 2001, they cut checks as advance payments on tax refunds, they basically were giving you a portion of your refund early. They’re talking now about just giving it as a gift, the message being, ‘Here you go. We need to preserve the economy.’”
Because of an anticipated reduction in future sales tax revenue, however, the board agreed it would be wise to forestall the Simms Mountain Tower project for now, which would have been more than $300,000. They agreed, while it was still a necessary project to pursue, it could wait until the economy achieved more stability.
The 911 Center is still moving forward in consolidating with Farmington Police Department’s emergency dispatch system, Wells said, with a phasing-in taking place between April 1-15.
“We've had cross-training with their staff and any concerns or problems or issues that they saw we've been trying to address within meetings with them down there,” he said. “We had a social meeting with all the new dispatchers and all six of their people have applied.”
In other news:
- Wells said Parkland Health Center will soon be screening hospital visitors, and the center is going to make its mobile command trailer available to them for prescreening.
- Calls for service in February totaled 8,311, an average of 287 per day, with 76% of them coming from wireless phones, versus landline phones.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.