Desloge offers warrant amnesty

The Desloge Police Department hopes to have a replacement K-9 patrol vehicle in service in coming weeks after their former unit was totaled in a pursuit late last year.

Imagine an individual receiving a parking ticket a year ago and forgetting to pay it. Guess what happens then? That’s right, a warrant for arrest is issued.

Now that person has extreme anxiety and is afraid to go into that particular town. Every time the individual sees a police officer his or her heart races and he or she wonders if this could be the day they finally catch up. Or the person knows at some point he or she will be sitting in jail over a parking ticket.

Coming soon, motorists can let go of those fears and anxiety. The city of Desloge is offering a warrant amnesty week.

From March 4-8 individuals who have active city of Desloge warrants can receive a temporary reprieve.

“No, this is not a ploy for the police to catch criminals, and the process is extremely simple,” said Dan Bryan, Desloge city administrator.

Individuals simply need to show up at the Desloge City Hall, located at 300 N. Lincoln, make a $100 payment on the fine, update their contact information, get a new court date, get back on track with the municipal court, and avoid going to jail.

During a special board of alderman meeting on Tuesday night, city officials decided to be host a public open house question and answer session regarding Proposition P, the new sales tax measure to aid public safety, at 6 p.m. March 21 at city hall.

Along with the open house, tours of the police department and firehouse will begin at 7 p.m.

During the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting in January, aldermen unanimously approved a ballot issue for Proposition P, a one-half of one percent sales tax increase to be used for public safety. The city administrator estimated the tax will generate approximately $430,000 in annual revenue.

Funding generated from Proposition P would help support the police and fire departments. It will put the city in a position to hire more police officers, buy new vehicles and additional equipment for the police department, purchase new fire equipment, new fire vehicles, and a much-needed tanker trunk replacement.

Also during the Tuesday night meeting, the board approved the purchase of a new K-9 vehicle for the police department to replace the unit that was totaled in a pursuit in 2018. 

“The new car has been ordered and we hope to have it by the end of the week, although it will have to go and get lettered prior to going into service," said Police Chief James Bullock. 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

