The Central school board met Monday, hearing updates about the beginning of the school year and recognizing the high school students of the month.
Central High School Principal Michael Johnson introduced Trevor Bradley and Gabe Sungcad as the students of the month for September. Johnson explained that both students were among the brightest leaders in the school. Bradley brought with him his parents, Chad and Debbie, and his chosen teacher to honor was Jon Petty, math teacher and coach, who was unable to attend the meeting because of a conflicting school football game. Sungcad brought with him his mother and his chosen teacher to be honored was Kim Huff who teaches language arts.
Next, Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian wanted to recognize members of the school’s technology department. He invited Technology Director Chris Warden to introduce the department members.
Warden introduced Network Administrator Mike Dalton, who has worked for the district for more than 10 years. He also introduced Technician Matt Burgess, who is entering his fifth year with the department. Another member of the department, Melanie Dillard, was mentioned by Warden but she was not present at the meeting.
“We just like to recognize these guys for the time that they put in and the effort that they put in,” said McMillian. “There's a lot that goes into the technology department that we don't realize so we really do appreciate all you guys do.”
McMillian then presented the technology department with a certificate of recognition. McMillian explained that Lori England, who is responsible for the district’s curriculum, assessment, student learning, professional development, and safety, is putting these together for new staff and that the board will be recognizing one teacher or department a month.
After the recognition portion of the meeting, the board heard reports from administrators and building principals.
England presented her report on professional development within the district.
She explained to the board that the school is continuing with Missouri Reading Initiative (MRI), a three-year program.
“Last year we implemented the guided reading structure and a lot of good sound practices that teachers learned...,” England said. “This year they'll add the writing component to the professional development piece and we've had several trainings already this year.”
She explained that after this year, they'll have one more year of the MRI training.
England went on to explain that they’re piloting a new science program called STEMscopes this year at Central Middle School. She explained that this is a teacher-developed science program and she said several other area schools are using the program.
She continued explaining plans for professional development across all of the district’s schools and gave an update on the Professional Development Committee and their work with the Mentor Program.
She said the committee has done a great job in helping the district’s six new teachers.
“The teachers have done a great job in implementing the things we have in place and I think we’re in a good spot for the beginning of the year,” said England.
The board heard from Central Elementary School Principal Tracie Casey, who said that the school was off to a great start.
“Kindergarten enrollment is up, as you know,” said Casey. “Thank you very much for giving me that 10th [teacher] because we are at 192 kindergarteners.”
She said first-grade enrollment was at 158 students and second grade has 160 students enrolled this year. Counting pre-kindergarten, Casey said there are 540 students at the elementary school this year, not counting Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE).
Casey also mentioned that last week Grandparents' Breakfast was held Wednesday through Friday. The yearly breakfast allows elementary students to eat breakfast with their grandparents at the school and Casey said that this year the cafeteria staff served biscuits and gravy to 1,686 people.
After Casey gave her report, the board heard from West Elementary Principal Laurie Huff.
Huff said this year is a completely different feel from last year, which was her first year at the school.
She said that this year, attendance is one of the school's main focuses and this month is Attendance Awareness Month.
“Something that we're doing is, at the end of the day, we do a random drawing of each grade level for a prize,” Huff explained. “If the kid has been there all day long they're eligible for it.”
She said they are also having attendance competitions between each grade level.
Enrollment at West Elementary is at 468 students, according to Huff.
Central Middle School Principal Greg Noble spoke next and said enrollment is 541 students with the eighth grade class containing the largest number.
Noble mentioned some of the recent developments at the school and said that the middle school will be one of three schools in the state to be featured in a character education article in School and Community Magazine. The school implemented the Pillars of Character program last year and are actively structuring their character education curriculum.
High School Principal Johnson gave his report next and said that enrollment is 620 students. High School Assistant Principal Chad Bradley said, in his 20 years at the school, he's never seen enrollment numbers as high as they are this year.
Johnson said this year they have added more than seven elective classes that students can choose to take including family and consumer science classes, taxidermy, and cooking classes, among others.
He said he is talking with McMillan about adding more elective classes next year.
Lastly, Johnson announced that homecoming will be held on Oct 11, and the entire school is preparing for that in different ways.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Harlow gave the district's annual summer school review.
“We were once again able to offer a quality summer school and meet the academic needs of most all of our students, K-12,” said Harlow. “I'm talking about graduation requirements, remediation, and then some fun and enjoyable activities.
“We really tried to gear towards that in the last years, making some fun, exciting, interactive and enjoyable summer school activities and try to get our numbers up."
Harlow said the district had 942 students participate in summer school this year which is about 131 students down from the previous year. He said that the board will probably have to discuss some ways to get summer school numbers up for next year.
McMillan gave a facilities report to the board and informed them some of the aging air conditioning units on different buildings within the district may need replacement. Some of the units are more than 20 years old, exceeding their life spans and costing the district money as they are not as efficient as newer units. He said they will be meeting with an engineering company about possibly addressing this issue in the near future.
The meeting concluded with Athletic Director Bradley requesting permission for Central Middle School wrestler Kade Willis to attend an invitation-only tournament in California during Christmas break, accompanied by Wrestling Coach Scott Aholt.
Bradley also made a request for the marching band to attend the Ozark Band Festival at Missouri State University.
Both trip requests were unanimously approved by the board.
