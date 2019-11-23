{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington School Board

The renovations to Farmington School's Truman Auditorium are nearly finished.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

The Farmington School Board met in regular session at the Truman Learning Center Tuesday evening.

Wade Welch of Hoener Associates updated the board on the various construction projects throughout the district. He noted that the Truman Auditorium project was nearly completed.

“We’re getting very close to wrapping up,” he said. “…The canopy and handrails, we are down to the last few items. Both canopies and handrails are supposed to be done by the end of this week.

"The final completion as far as Brockmiller’s work should be by the end of next week. They have a little bit of electrical work primarily to come back in and do now that the theater people have come in and put up their lighting and rigging.”

Welch also addressed the concerns of an individual who contacted the school board about the bidding on a project at Jefferson School.

“One of the board members received a call from a union electrical representative and expressed some concern about the electrical subcontractor that Brockmiller has listed for the Jefferson bids,” Welch said. “A company named Koch Electric out of Scott City. They are a non-union firm, Brockmiller has worked with them on multiple occasions on projects of similar nature and size.

“From our point of view and the way we approach it with all of our school districts, we can’t specify specific union participation. We encourage it where possible, but we understand as long as a contractor or subcontractor is paying prevailing wage and providing the correct paperwork, that is what the school district and thus we are required to do … It will be Brockmiller’s responsibility as general contractor as well as our responsibility administering the contract, to put it in per plans and specifications.”

Board President Howard Hoehn also addressed the bidding situation.

“We predominately try to use union people where we can, but we also owe it to our taxpayers when there is such a disparity in the bids. It’s a significant amount of money, and we owe it to the taxpayers to get the building built as economically as possible.”

After the meeting, Superintendent Matt Ruble further addressed the concerns about using union labor on construction work.

“A union contractor was low bid, Brockmiller Construction, by a substantial amount,” he said. “Anytime you are using a union contractor, if they make the decision to use a non-union subcontractor, that’s something we trust. With our history with Brockmiller, they have done a fantastic job working with the school district. We vetted the subcontractor that they are using for the electric. We feel confident. It would be going against our principles to use someone that was non-local and to not try to save the taxpayers' money.”

“It is technically illegal for us to bid it as a union-only job,” he added.

Later in the meeting, a representative from Larry Hart and Associates gave an update on the school district bonds that have been issued and how the refinancing of some older bonds at lower interest rate will save the district a significant amount of money.

Ruble noted that he was very appreciative of Larry Hart and Associates to be able to save the district more than a million dollars in future bond payments.

“That provides additional opportunities and savings for the taxpayer,” he said.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

