During the monthly Board of Education meeting for West County, the board recognized the efforts of the high school girls basketball team for advancing to the final four. The board also heard updates from Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman regarding open enrollment, Highway 8 and Harmon, and grants.

High School Principal Levi Rawson introduced Girls Basketball Coach Bobby Similiy by telling the board that he had been selected as the Class 3 District 3 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

Girls recognized include Addisyn Hedgcorth, Katelyn Hartley, Morgan Simily, Sierra Godat, Alexis Hedgcorth, Bailey Skiles, Paige Monroe, Lacey Lamarr, Lilian James, Gracie Wright, Alivia Simily, and Julia Hartley as manager.

West County finished fourth in the Class 3 division for the second year in a row. Bobby said it’s nice to hear people calling him and coming up to him in public and say how they’ve followed the girls and watched along the year; and often times the conversations included not only basketball but what the girls accomplished, how they carried themselves, and more.

“I’ve coached here for 21 years now, and my best memories I’ve ever had coaching is this group of kids,” Bobby said, getting a little choked up. “I will really miss them, and I’ll missing coaching and I’ll miss getting to do that, but I couldn’t have done it and couldn’t have went out with a better group of kids.”

Bobby thanked the team and their parents for the hard work.

During the staff reports, Coffman informed the board that open enrollment did pass in the House of Representatives and is now going to the Senate. He said it will be a close call if it passes, but there is a good chance it will.

Coffman also told the board he has reached out to the highway department concerning the turn area located on Harmon Road and Highway 8 as there was an accident involving a student earlier in the week. The student did not have any injuries, but he still reached out to the department to see about adding a turn lane.

In reaching out to the department, Coffman discovered a study had been done where they plan to repave the asphalt and add a turn lane. He said there are still three years for it to be completed, so until then he is looking at trying to have a caution sign placed at the top of the hill.

The district received a discouraging letter relating to an efficiency grant from the federal government according to Coffman, which meant the district did not need to continue pursuing the energy grant. There were more than 1,000 applicants. While not continuing with the efficiency grant, Coffman said the state of Missouri recently announced it would be allocating $20 million to improve security and the district will be looking into the safety grant.

The board also approved the date for the April meeting, setting the date and time to April 13 at 6 p.m.