During a recent North County Board of Education meeting, multiple community members and district employees showed up to share their thoughts and concerns about the superintendent candidates.
North County Superintendent Dr. Yancy Poorman, who has announced his retirement, said there were approximately 20 community members who came to speak to the board during closed session about personnel issues.
“They had questions about how they were handling the superintendent search and the board met with them in closed session,” Poorman said. “They had their chance to speak, but there was no action taken on that.”
Poorman added that everyone keeps asking what they did, but the board did not take any action as far as the superintendent’s job. He explained the board posted the job, screened the applicants and performed interviews.
“They are considering whether or not they will do second round interviews and if there is anything else they need to do in the process,” Poorman said. “They are still discussing whether they need to check further references and that kind of stuff, which I haven’t been a part of.”
He stressed that it isn’t the superintendent’s place to hire his or her replacement.
“I don’t know where they will go from here. I haven’t heard anything from them,” Poorman said. “I think they are discussing how much further they want to go in the background checking and the interviewing process before they make a decision.”
According to the closed meeting minutes, in order to accommodate the large crowd that was in attendance, Board President Kasey Jenkins asked to have the community members speak separately from the North County staff members, with a representative speaking from each group.
Tami Mason was invited to address the board and voiced her support of Katie Bockman for the position of superintendent of the district. Bockman is currently an associate superintendent.
Julie Pratte was chosen to speak on behalf of the community and she also addressed the board regarding their choice for the position of superintendent for the district. She also stressed the reasons the community is in support of Bockman being named for the position.
The board addressed many community members’ personnel questions, and staff member Brenda Hampton was chosen as the speaker for the group. She also addressed the board regarding their choice for the superintendent position.
The board went on to speak with many staff members and answered their questions as well. Stacy Jenkins said she was there to support the decision of the board.
After hearing from the public and from community members, both associate superintendents, Bockman and Chadd Starkey, along with Poorman and Secretary Joan Kelly were asked to step out of the room at different times so the board could discuss the options for offering a contract for the superintendent position.
The item was tabled to a future date and no decision was made by the board. A special closed session has been scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.