Bockenkamp named Bismarck teen of the month

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 is proud announced Carrie Bockenkamp is the Teen of the Month for May at Bismarck High School.

Bockenkamp is the daughter of Chester and Cheryl Bockenkamp of Ironton. She has been on the Principal’s Honor Roll, as well as scoring proficient and advanced in all core areas. She has been name the student of the month at Bismarck, as well.

She is senior class vice president, has lettered in scholar bowl, a member of National Honor Society, JAG president, drum major in the band and is on student council. She has volunteered at Camp Penuel in the summer and at her local church, as well. She has been on the BHS yearbook staff, is on the softball team, member of jazz band, marching band, pep club, A+ tutoring and has enrolled in dual credit classes.

Bockenkamp plans to go to college and pursue an Associate of Arts degree, then move on to training to be a certified heavy machinery operator.

Bockenkamp will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded in the summer of 2020.

