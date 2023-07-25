A man’s body was found in a ditch in Washington County on Monday, according to Potosi Police Department, which is handling the investigation.

The department's official Facebook page was updated at 3:48 p.m. on Tuesday to say the man had been identified and next-of-kin was being notified.

The police department released a statement on Tuesday morning stating police responded to a call about an unidentified man lying in a ditch near Highway 8 and Pearl Road. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the man was dead.

Potosi Police Chief Mike Gum says the investigation is ongoing and is a joint effort with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, the police ask that they call Washington County Central Dispatch at 573-438-1079.

People took to Facebook on Monday and Tuesday to speculate about what may have happened to the man and to ask about his identity. Speculation over a probable cause of death keeps people chatting, and hundreds of people are keeping track of related posts.

This story will be updated once more information is gathered.