Body found in creek behind VA Clinic; foul play not suspected

The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of a Ste. Genevieve County resident found in the creek behind the VA Clinic in Farmington.

Chief Rick Baker said that the body of Keith A. Mueller, 54, was found Tuesday afternoon in the creek by a passerby searching for relics.

“On Tuesday at 2:20 p.m., an officer was investigating a vehicle accident in the VA Clinic parking lot located on West Columbia Street,” Baker said. “The officer was approached by someone who stated that they discovered a body submerged in the creek under some roots behind the clinic.

"The reporting party stated they were searching the creek for Indian relics. The St. Francois County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and the Farmington Fire Department removed the body which was transported to the St. Francois County Morgue.”

According to Baker, identification was determined from body tattoos, an amputation of the right leg below the knee, prior incidents with law enforcement, social media platforms and other records. Next of kin also identified the body.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The results of the autopsy with respect to the cause and manner of death have yet to be determined. Additional tests and toxicology results will be obtained at a later date.

Baker noted that there were no signs of trauma on the body and no reason to suspect foul play at this time. It is believed the remains had been there for two to three weeks.