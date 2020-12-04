Body found in Elvins Park in Park Hills Friday

An investigation is underway after the body of a deceased man was discovered in Park Hills Friday afternoon.

According to Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland, officers were dispatched to Elvins Park, located on East Elvins Blvd., at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a male lying in a ditch at the back of the park.

The body had been discovered by two females who reported that the body appeared to have been there for some time.

Officers arrived on the scene and verified that the man was, in fact, deceased.

McFarland said that investigators have positively identified the deceased man; however, they are attempting to notify the man's next of kin before making that information available.

McFarland said that there did not appear to be any obvious signs of traumatic injuries to the deceased. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday morning to determine the cause of death.

The chief said that if the autopsy does not reveal a cause of death, investigators would have to wait approximately six to eight weeks for toxicology results to come back before making any determinations as to what happened to the man.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

