Body found in Iron County

The remains of a deceased person were discovered in an Iron County waterway Saturday, prompting an investigation.

Iron County Sheriff Rodger Medley said that human remains were found in a portion of a creek between Des Arc and Annapolis on Saturday.

Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Iron County Coroner’s Office pulled the remains from the water.

The sheriff said that when the remains were discovered, they appeared to have been in the water for quite some time and investigators were unable to determine the age or gender of the body.

After extraction from the water, the body was sent to a forensic anthropologist in St. Louis for examination. Medley said that the evidence collected did not appear to indicate any type of foul play however, the investigation is ongoing as they wait for test results from the forensic lab.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

