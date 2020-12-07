Body of man found in Park Hills Friday identified

The identity of a deceased man discovered in Elvins Park in Park Hills last week has been released.

The body was located in Elvins Park on Friday at approximately 1:15 p.m and has been identified as 31-year-old Stephen Cook, of Park Hills, according to St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin.

Coplin said the cause of death is pending autopsy reports that would take six to eight weeks to process. The man's remains were taken to Kutis Funeral Home in St. Louis.

The Park Hills Police Department released a statement Monday explaining that through the course of the investigation and the autopsy, police have no reason to believe that there was any foul play involved.

The department stated that the man's family had been notified of his passing.

According to Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland, officers were dispatched to Elvins Park, located on East Elvins Blvd., after two females discovered the deceased man lying in a ditch at the back of the park.

Officers arrived on the scene and verified that the man was, in fact, deceased.

McFarland said Friday that there did not appear to be any obvious signs of traumatic injuries to the deceased. An autopsy was performed Saturday morning.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

