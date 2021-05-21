Body of missing teen found; Jones described as a 'beacon that lights up a room'

Sources say the body of Mikayla Jones was discovered Thursday.

Jones, 18, of Farmington, was reported missing on May 7 and was reportedly last seen late May 4 or early the morning of May 5. Sources say that she was last seen at a residence in the area of Belgrade. Her cell phone had reportedly been off since Tuesday, and authorities were able to ping the phone, confirming the device was last turned on in Belgrade.

A Facebook post on Find Mikayla Jones, which was later taken down, was made Thursday stating they had received devastating news. The post also thanked volunteers who had searched and the Washington County Sheriff's Office for their countless hours of hard work.

On Friday, in a statement, her mother, Stacie Jones, said, "Our lives have changed forever. As a parent there is no way to prepare for the unbearable feeling that comes with a tragedy like this.

"But, comfort can be found knowing that I will see my daughter again. I’m humbly appreciative of the unity the community has shown to group together and work cohesively as a large extended family with one goal in mind, to find Mikayla. A sincere thank you to the Washington County Sheriff’s department for their tireless efforts, and to the outpouring of love, support and prayers from friends and strangers alike.