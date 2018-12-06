A murder suspect's request for a bond reduction was denied Tuesday morning.
Aaron J. Wilkinson, 28, of Bismarck, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his 67-year-old grandmother, Brenda DeClue.
On Tuesday, public defender Stephanie Zipfel asked Associate Circuit Court Judge Joseph Goff Jr. to reduce Wilkinson's bond from $1 million cash only to $500,000 surety.
She told the judge that Wilkinson does have ties to the community. She added his mother lives in Arkansas and if he was released, he would live with her.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ben Campbell told the judge he spoke with some of the victim's relatives and they opposed the bond reduction. He reminded the judge that Wilkinson is accused of killing an elderly woman. He said it appears the woman was asleep when she was murdered. She died of blunt force trauma to the head.
After hearing the short arguments, Judge Goff denied the bond reduction request.
According to a probable cause statement, on Nov. 11, Wilkinson made statements to family members in Washington County that he had killed his grandmother. Bismarck Police responded to the residence to check the well-being of DeClue and found her dead of an apparent assault. St. Francois County detectives were then contacted to investigate the murder.
A woman told detectives that she picked Wilkinson up at his grandmother's residence on Nov. 8 and that Wilkinson was in possession of several duffel bags, including DeClue's checkbook and cell phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.