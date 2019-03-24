After more than a century of abuse and neglect, 37 acres in the Desloge area are getting a new life as a park owned by St. Francois County.
County Commissioner Patrick Mullins has a passion to create a shining jewel out of a rough, polluted pile of rock and brush. Bone Hole became a county park in December 2015 when the commission announced and read a resolution declaring its creation — the first for St. Francois County. For the next few years, Bone Hole Park will be undergoing a dramatic transformation.
The original owner was John Ears who bought the land from the U.S. government on July 4, 1836. According to legend, the name Bone Hole was named after a family in the area named Bone and "hole" is commonly used to name a place based on the geographical characteristic of the river in this location and others. By the early 1900s, Firmin Desloge was developing the location as a mine, building a dam, spillway and railroad across Owl Creek, with the concrete spillway still marked with the initials “D.C.L.CO. 1911” or Desloge Consolidated Lead Company.
“[The land] was donated by St. Joe Lead Company in May of 1973 to the county commission,” Mullins said. “We had illegal activity, illegal dumping, just an eyesore. We knew it could be a jewel because it goes into Big River. We knew we could turn it into an asset for this county. We’re working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and getting better acquainted with the agencies involved — U.S. Fish and Wildlife, EPA and even the U.S. Forest Service.”
Before the land can be properly developed for public use, the area has to undergo extensive contamination cleanup from the intensive lead mining that was done on the site.
“We’re at the point now where we’re seeing some action down here,” he said. “Missouri DNR has committed a lot of funds to this area — especially the Owl Creek project — which has been contaminating Big River. The project, which is basically the dam/railroad bed that Firman Desloge built in 1911, was built out of contaminated lead tailings.”
Eric Gramlich of the Missouri DNR spoke about the contamination problems at the site and the DNR’s role in the restoration efforts.
“Part of the group that we work with is in the Superfund Group, and I work in the Natural Resource Restoration Group,” he said. “The department has put out to bid and has awarded a contract. That’s what Brandon Wiles, the project manager for DNR has been involved with for a couple of months now. They are in the process now of removing hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of mine tailings from the Owl Creek dam area — from the approach and from the rail bed.
“Back in the day, a lot of the mine works and the other things that were built in the area were built on top of mine waste. Because it is a county park and there’s potential for kids and other folks to be exposed, the department is undertaking to remove the mine tailings material.
The trestle was built in the early 1900s. There was some issues with the height of it.
"It was not really built as a dam but as a trestle, so there were some concerns about the safety of that structure. So we are decreasing the height of the dam," he said.
“The bigger picture thing that we’ve been working on with the county is the restoration of the Bone Hole property. About 90 percent of some of these areas are honeysuckle, autumn olive, or so grown up with cedars that they are not good wildlife habitat.
"What we’ve been working through the county with is to be able to turn this into a great day use area for the public, our funds will be used for wildlife and habitat improvement. The county is wanting to expand a series of trails in the area.”
Wiles explained the details of the Owl Creek project.
“When we started assessing this in 2016, we found that the dam was an unregulated dam per DNR dam safety regulations,” he said. “We’re cutting the dam down about 20 feet and taking the contaminated material to a repository. The rail bed on the east and west of the dam, we’re taking it down to grade and afterwards we’re covering the site with 12 inches of clean soil. Most of the dam will be covered with two foot of clean rock.”
Mullins explained the plans to develop the Owl Creek dam and spillway area for public access once the decontamination is finished,
“I do envision a path on top of that dam, potentially an eight foot wide, light haul road for walking and bicyclists,” he said.
Along with the Big River and its bluffs, there are some existing natural formations that will be rehabilitated as part of the park’s development process.
“There is a rare savanna glade with rock outcroppings," Mullins said. "We want to restore it to its original landscape and we want to showcase it. There is a bluff overlook area. We want to put in an ADA compliant trail to that area.”
The property is an example of how nature adapts to man-made construction and how conservation techniques are used to encourage and enhance local fauna and flora. Over the years, a population of bats have taken up residence in an abandoned horizontal mining shaft.
In March of 2014, staff from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Columbia, Missouri Ecological Services Field Office traveled to St. Francois County to conduct a survey of potential bat populations located at the park.
Mullins commented on the bat population, saying, “There are two species of bats who have made a home in the cave. One of them is on the critical list and one is listed as an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife contacted me and they were asking me how I was going to help their cause and take care of the species.”
The county installed two bat gates at the ends of the shaft to protect the species of bats that reside in the man-made cave.
It was also found during the survey that the mine shaft has a rich and active biology. There are some active cave formations and it is also subject to severe flash flooding. The shaft also provides habitat for a variety of animal life including raccoons, beetles, cave crickets, centipedes, millipedes, gnats, spiders, and other aquatic and non-aquatic invertebrates.
As with the bat cave created by a mine shaft, another natural adaptation of a feature created by man is the wetland area. Mullins explained how that area originated and would be developed.
“The wetland area is right below the dam/spillway, and even up on the banks of Owl Creek,” he said. “What’s happened is there are two drill holes that have been running [water] since they were drilled that run continuously. U.S. Fish and Wildlife determined that they should be left running. Over time, [the drill hole runoff] created this wetland. I envision a walking trail down from the main road to the spillway and the wetland itself, and have an educational sign, etc.”
When finished, the park’s main focus will be the Big River access with plans to accommodate a diverse crowd of recreation enthusiasts.
“There will be a boat access ramp, because there’s a huge amount of citizens out there that [boat upriver] and there’s a lot more that check in at the Leadwood conservation site and [float] down. That’s an excellent float. We’re also looking at fishing access.”
Mullins notes that Bone Hole Park is currently open to the public, but the road to the river access is closed right now due the heavy equipment use for the decontamination process.
“We ask that you respect the individuals working down there,” he said. “If you decide to walk down to Big River and do some fishing or walk around on the glade, we ask that you park away from the big trucks. There’s a limited amount of parking on that county road, so we ask people to be cognizant of that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.