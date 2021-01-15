 Skip to main content
Bonne Terre area man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket
Powerball
AP file photo

Walter Barron recently won $50,000 from a Powerball purchase at Miller’s Quick Shop, 1601 St. Francois Road, in Terre Du Lac.

Barron won by matching four out of five white-ball numbers, along with the Powerball number drawn on Jan. 6. The winning numbers that night were 1, 20, 22, 60, 66, and the Powerball was 3.

“I was in one day of shock,” Barron shared. “I had to look at the numbers two or three times to make sure what I was seeing was correct.”

The estimated jackpot for Saturday is $640 million; making this Powerball’s fifth-largest jackpot in its history.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game, with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

