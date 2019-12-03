Bonne Terre celebrates 40th Christmas Parade

Bonne Terre was resplendent in holiday glory Monday night as more than 40 entries in the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade wended their way down streets lined with hundreds of onlookers who braved the chilly temperatures.
“It’s good and cold,” said one participant, “but at least it’s not raining like in some years.”
Leigha Head, chamber executive director, said while the weather was cold, it didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of the crowd.
“It was truly a wonderful experience to see the community get together and celebrate the gift of Christmas,” she said.
The Lights of Love Memorial Tree Lighting, sponsored by C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home and New Beginnings, brought out about a dozen participants who made ornaments “in honor of” and “in memory of” to decorate the tree. They sipped hot chocolate and ate cookies as they chatted amiably and waited for the parade to draw near.
Other parade-waiters sat inside the small, toasty St. Peter’s Church, which was the site for the Betterment Committee and Historical Society’s inaugural reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” read to the audiences by a Victorian-outfitted Beth Allen and emceed by Roxy Biggar.
The small church was decorated with lit wreaths in the windows, and Christmas lights warmed the tree near the altar, which was decorated with Christmas nativity figures.
Jim Sowers brought his granddaughter, Lena, to hear the story.
“This is so special,” he said. “We’ve really enjoyed it.”
You have free articles remaining.
Outside along South West Main Street, homeowers waiting for the parade beat the chill with hot drinks and warm lawnchairs around blazing fire pits, surrounded by family, friends and Christmas music. The smell of campfire smoke filled the air.
“Isn’t this something,” said Vickie Tiefeneur of Desloge, who was one of more than a dozen attending a friend’s parade party. She gestured to the festively-decorated Victorian house behind her, complete with “Elf” themes, winter scenes and clever blow-up figurines in the yard.
“They outdo themselves every year, and they dress up for (the parade). It’s the best parade in the county, you can’t miss it.”
When the siren sounded and the lights flashed within eyesight, those sitting along the route perked up, kids dashing to catch candy, parade participants handing out flyers, coupons, and plastic cups with goodies inside.
The theme this year was “The Gift of Christmas,” and judging, done at the Shepard House, determined the following winners of the parade floats: First place, $200, First State Community Bank; Second place, $150, First Baptist Church of Bonne Terre; and third place, $100, Unico Bank.
The floats were judged on four categories: originality, beauty, construction and slogan.
Head said she was pleased with the parade turnout and was grateful for the community partnership that made it all happen.
“The chamber would like to thank all of our Christmas parade participants, spectators, volunteers, the city of Bonne Terre and judges for taking time to make our 40th annual Bonne Terre Christmas parade a great success,” she said.
She mentioned the chamber was looking forward to its 41st annual parade next year, which will be on the first Monday, Dec. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.