It’s the annual rite of spring in Bonne Terre, when kids take their fishing poles and favorite bait to Lakeview Park for the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Kids Fishing Derby. For Mark Homann, it’s his first community event as the new chamber director, since Leigha Head’s last day was yesterday.

“Leigha left everything so organized,” Homann said. “I hope I can fill her shoes. I’m getting my feet on the ground, currently, and looking forward to the fishing tournament.”

Saturday’s fishing competition begins with registration at 7 a.m., then reeling in fish from 8-10 a.m., followed by an early lunch of free chips and hot dogs. Trophies and prizes will be given out. Kids 15 years old and younger can enter without a fishing license during the duration of the event. As soon as the horn blows and the event is over, though, a Missouri fishing license becomes necessary.

The chamber could still use some volunteers to help set up, clean up, register kids, fix lunch, measure and keep track of fish caught during the derby from, 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Anyone who can volunteer should email the chamber at btchamberofcommerce@yahoo.com

“I want as many kids and families as possible to come out and enjoy the day. I think it's a great way for families to spend time together and for kids to either pick up a new skill in fishing or build on the skills they already have.

“I always like to find ways for young people to connect with nature and other places and things beyond electronics, like the outdoors. It’s so positive for kids, especially when families are involved.”

And Homann knows a bit about what benefits or doesn’t benefit kids, having retired in 2016 from almost 20 years working for Missouri’s Division of Youth Services. As a service coordinator – “a fancy word for ‘caseworker,’” he quipped – he wrote treatment plans, connected kids and families to services and residential treatment centers, and did his best to get at-risk youth reintegrated back in school.

“I was always surprised at how many families had no connection to their community at all. They were not connected to a faith-based organization, they were not connected with any sort of civic organization like the Elks the Lions and Eagles or VFW, nothing like that,” he said. “No bowling leagues, not little league teams. Nothing. The more families are connected with their community – with things like this fishing derby – the better off they seem to be.”

Kids who don’t have a pole may find some luck at Bonne Terre Memorial Library, where they can check out fishing poles and tackle boxes. Trophies are usually given for most fish caught and for the biggest catch in three age groups: Up to age 6, ages 7 to 12, and ages 13 to 15. As long as the kid competitors can do a lot of the fishing on their own, they’re welcome to compete.

Volunteers will come around to measure the fish and count how many competitors caught.

More information can be found on the chamber’s website and Facebook page, or by calling the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce at 573-358-4000. The chamber’s Facebook page is facebook.com/BonneTerreChamberofCommerce.