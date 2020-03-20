Bonne Terre closes city hall

The Bonne Terre City Council met Wednesday afternoon and decided to shut down city hall to the public until April 6.
City leaders had already decided to shut down the library and the senior center dining area.
On Wednesday during the meeting, City Administrator Shawn Kay said that he has begun having daily briefings with department heads each morning to discuss the issues of the day. He said that some employees joined him in a conference call with the health department and SEMA.
He said while the library is closed, staff will clean the facility and work on a couple projects.
Senior Center Director Cher Robinson said they have lifted the homebound eligibility for seniors and are delivering for seniors who call. She said First State Community Bank has stepped up, offering donations and help for seniors for things like groceries in this time of need.
She indicated she will start screening her staff each day for coronavirus symptoms such as fever.
Kay said that if they need volunteers, the Bonne Terre Police Department and Public Works Department, as well as the Terre Du Lac Public Works Department, can help out.
Councilman Bruce Pratte asked about closing city hall for the safety of staff. One concern voiced was that many people still pay bills with cash.
Councilwoman Julie Williams Hahn mentioned that Ameren had agreed not to do shutoffs during this time. Kay said they would need an ordinance if the council wanted to halt water shutoffs for this time. Councilwoman Andrea Richardson said they want people to have water to wash their hands.
Erik Schonhardt made the motion to stop water shutoffs during the months of March and April. Everyone approved the motion.
After discussion, the council voted to shut down city hall to the public until April 6. Residents can call and make an appointment if they want to pay with cash. There is a drop box outside for utility and court payments. Payments can be made online at https://bonneterre.net/
Next, the police and fire department discussed changes in their responses due to the coronavirus.
Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte said unless it is a life or death situation they will not go into a structure until EMS requests them. He said they are waiting on FEMA for arrival of masks, gowns and hand sanitizer.
"I'm doing everything I can to keep everyone safe," Pratte said.
Bonne Terre Police Department, like many other departments across the state, are limiting calls to emergencies or crimes in progress. He is encouraging officers to take reports by phone and to use the window in the police department lobby to screen people outside.
Schonhardt asked if there were any employees who could work from home. Kay said it would be difficult for city hall staff to work from home.
Trash truck operators are using gloves and sanitizer. Kay said the cart tipper really helps to cut down on contact with trash.
Kay said it has been nice to see the humanity in this. He has heard of people helping out others in many ways from babysitting to helping with the North County backpack program.