Bonne Terre closes city hall

Councilwoman Julie Williams Hahn mentioned that Ameren had agreed not to do shutoffs during this time. Kay said they would need an ordinance if the council wanted to halt water shutoffs for this time. Councilwoman Andrea Richardson said they want people to have water to wash their hands.

Erik Schonhardt made the motion to stop water shutoffs during the months of March and April. Everyone approved the motion.

After discussion, the council voted to shut down city hall to the public until April 6. Residents can call and make an appointment if they want to pay with cash. There is a drop box outside for utility and court payments. Payments can be made online at https://bonneterre.net/

Next, the police and fire department discussed changes in their responses due to the coronavirus.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte said unless it is a life or death situation they will not go into a structure until EMS requests them. He said they are waiting on FEMA for arrival of masks, gowns and hand sanitizer.

"I'm doing everything I can to keep everyone safe," Pratte said.