It’s been the quandary of villages, towns, cities and hamlets since cavemen — how to handle the community’s trash.
The topic surfaced at the July 15 Bonne Terre City Council meeting when City Administrator Shawn Kay observed that the city’s trash collection costs had risen in recent months, partly because of the demise of the recycling program last fall, but also because of rain and local residents’ habits when taking their rubbish to the curb.
“Even though we have an ordinance requiring homeowners to have water-tight, bug-tight receptacles, compliance with the ordinance is still hit-and-miss,” Kay said.
Key take-aways for residents:
- City Hall on North Allen Street, Bonne Terre, is selling heavy-duty, attached-lid, wheeled trash receptacles for $55 for a 64-gallon can, and $60 for a 96-gallon can (the prices are “at-cost”).
- Bonne Terre has an ordinance (Sec. 215.010, A6 and A11) requiring homeowners and business owners to use trash receptacles that resist water and pests.
- Trash service is $17 per month with a 35-gallon size bag limit of three bags per week, and $2 each for additional bags.
Kay said he didn’t want to seem like he was pushing hard for sales of the trash cans at city hall, but the at-cost price is actually a bargain for the thick-plastic, durable trash cans that have two wheels and a hinged lid. Online prices for a 96-gallon Toter receptacle were about $100. Bonne Terre’s is priced at $60.
“We didn’t want to make a dime off of these cans,” Kay said. “We really just wanted to make them available for the residents at a much cheaper price than they’d get at retail, and for a can that will last them a lot longer than some of the flimsy, detached-lid cans.”
Kay indicated that ultimately, residents’ city-wide effort to keep their trash dry and pest-free would help keep trash-hauling prices down.
“I’ve ridden a trash truck before, and when you have a heavy rain, combined with a lidless trash can and no bags? It’s a heavy, wet mess that’s being taken to the landfill,” Kay said. “And if you have to pick up that heavy, wet mess and there’s no lid? It’s harder and it’s messier. And it’s more expensive, because trash is measured by weight.”
Kevin Penberthy, director of public works, indicated he hopes people take advantage of the trash can offer, or, if they don’t or can’t take advantage of the offer, that they’ll invest in heavy-duty trash bags.
“Our new trash truck automatically dumps them,” he said. “Before, the guys had to lift each trash can and dump it, even if the trash was loose. When people bagged their trash before putting it in the can, they could reach in and throw it in the truck, but when you had loose trash, the whole trash can had to be hefted up. When it rains, it’s heavy. These cans help a lot. And they’ll last awhile.”
One citizen at the council meeting expressed displeasure at the number of lidless trash cans in his neighborhood.
“That trash can might be sitting out Monday, wide open and empty. Five minutes after the trash truck goes through, (the residents) bring out their trash, and it sits there for a week, dogs and cats and squirrels go through them. Why can’t they leave them out the night before or the morning of?"
