Bonne Terre discusses medical marijuana

The Bonne Terre City Council at its Dec. 9 meeting discussed a medical marijuana ordinance that will require a public comment session and a final vote at the Jan. 13 meeting.
The board also rezoned a Berry Road property, agreed to replace rotors at the wastewater plant at the prison, and reviewed the filing period for candidates vying for two city council positions, and the mayoral seat.
City Attorney Seth Pegram said the medical marijuana ordinance was created after reviewing examples from other cities. The Planning and Zoning Committee had reviewed the ordinance and made recommendations for changes during their Dec. 3 meeting.
“I’m not married to the ordinance, it’s a draft, we looked at some of the other cities’ ordinances, we discussed the merits of them, changes were recommended, I made those. I can make whatever changes you like after tonight,” Pegram said.
Alderwoman Andrea Richardson said she reviewed the ordinance and indicated she thought it was complete.
Pegram agreed. “It very much mirrors the other cities’ ordinances that we were looking at, and some of your questions about the specifics of the facilities and security, that’s definitely encoded in state regulations,” he said. “They have 50 pages of ‘this is what we need before you can even be a permissible applicant and before we approve anyone’s business license.’”
Councilman Erik Schonhardt asked about the process for approval. Pegram explained owners of medical marijuana businesses have to fill out an application, be approved by the state after meeting a stringent list of requirements, hunt for a location in which to do business, and then review that location’s ordinances.
Richardson said she thought the council should pass the ordinance as soon as possible. City Administrator Shawn Kay advised public comments could be taken at the beginning of the Jan. 13 meeting, if the board would like to set that up. The council wanted to, and did.
The proposed ordinance covers cultivation, extraction, testing and distribution of marijuana for medical use. In addition to determining the proper zoning codes and dictating acceptable distances from churches, schools, and other protected entities, it also covers such signage particulars as acceptable verbiage and graphics used to convey the nature of the medical marijuana business. It also prohibits advertising the medical marijuana business as anything but medical in purpose. Hours of operation will be between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
In other business, no citizens showed up at 6 p.m. to comment on rezoning 301 Berry Rd., so council members unanimously approved rezoning the former mobile home park. The designation changes from MH, to C-2 General Business District. SpaceWalker plans to build a warehouse there.
The council also unanimously agreed that improvements needed to be made to the wastewater facility at the prison. Kaleb Politte, chief wastewater operator, said he had sought three bids to get the rotors repaired at the northeast wastewater plant. Out of eight rotors, six are broken, Politte said, and another just broke. He said Equipment Pro in Ste. Genevieve estimated about $10,000 for each rotor. The council approved fixing them. Pegram will draft an ordinance for January’s meeting and the council will still need to vote to approve the expenditure, but they urged Politte to order the parts in the meantime.
Mayor Brandon Hubbard announced candidate filing for two council positions and his own mayoral seat. The election is April 7, and the filing period is Dec. 17-Jan. 21. Ward 2 and Ward 4 board positions, which are two-year terms, are open and currently occupied by Julie Williams Hahn and Andrea Richardson, respectively.
Police Chief Doug Calvert reported that he had conducted a traffic study of the previously-unnamed roads the city took over recently, the newly-named Archer and Mallow roads. Calvert recommended a stop sign be placed at Archer Drive as it intersects at Nesbit Road, but he did not recommend any stop sign for Nesbit Road; instead, he recommended a stop sign at the entrance of the nearby urgent care facility. The board thought it was a good idea, and Hahn further recommended helpful signage to show Hardee’s patrons the ideal way to return to U.S. 67, which is not making a left onto the road they probably used to get to Hardee’s, but to use the Berry Road stoplight to make a left and eventually access U.S. 67.
In other business, the council also:
- Approved minutes of Nov. 18 meeting.
- Heard a report about soccer field lighting, the project of which is at the mercy of wet weather and EPA remediation efforts.
- Was informed that prison labor is currently unavailable, given a rash of overdoses at the prison. Therefore, projects might take a bit longer to complete.
- Approved an ordinance to contract with Williams Alarm LLC to install Parkview Apartments security cameras and equipment.
- Approved an ordinance letting Kay contract with gWorks for utility billing e-bills, ACH payments, interactive voice response, utility building internet, receipt management credit card interface, Forte payment systems and to buy two credit card processing terminals.
- Granted Larry Rawson’s request for a liquor license for the longstanding RB’s Western Package, and Dustin Gerstenschlager’s request for a liquor license for the new Pizza 101 South. Gerstenschlager asked if future liquor licenses could be pro-rated, since they come due annually at the end of the year. The board said they would take it under advisement.
