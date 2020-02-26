Bonne Terre discusses sewage sludge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kay said disposing of the sludge requires a mountain of paperwork.

“They have to test the land prior to the placement of the sludge, and they have to test it after it's done, they have to test it in subsequent years,” he said. “It's used for fertilizer, which is well within regulations. I mean we file reports with the Department of Natural Resources and with the Environmental Protection Agency and both of those organizations are aware of the land application and they get the same reports that we get from the company that we contract with to do that.”

Wright asked why citizens were not made aware of the treatment of the sewage sludge.

“I'm just curious because I didn’t know, as a citizen,” she said. “I mean, I'd never seen anything on it. I’ve just been seeing it happen as I waded rivers and fished and whatnot, seeing these big tanker trucks coming out of the prison and going and dumping sewage out on this property.”

Kay said yes, that’s what most municipalities have to do with the sewage sludge, or biosolids, produced after treating raw sewage.