Bonne Terre discusses sewage sludge

The issue of sewage sludge seeped into discussions during the last Bonne Terre City Council meeting.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Caroline Wright expressed concern about silver tanker trucks she said she understood were transporting sewage from the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center and dumping it on private property located on Saffell Road, down K Highway from the prison.
She indicated she was dissatisfied with a previous answer she received from a Water and Sewer Department employee.
“I asked them (the city employee), if they knew about it. They said yes. And I asked them, how do they get away with that since it's not being incinerated and it's not being taken as biohazard,” she said. “It’s being taken by silver tanker trucks and being dumped down property out on the road, where the Besses live.”
Wright said the city employees told her the process was being governed and monitored by the EPA, “which I don't understand how that is because everything I read federally states, it has to be incinerated. Anything coming out of the sewage system must be incinerated before it's transferred. Are you aware of this, or…..”
City Administrator Shawn Kay assured her that the city was fully aware.
“We’re operating well within the guidelines of the EPA and the DNR (Department of Natural Resources),” he said. “You can land-apply sludge that's been treated through the wastewater treatment plant.”
You have free articles remaining.
Kay said disposing of the sludge requires a mountain of paperwork.
“They have to test the land prior to the placement of the sludge, and they have to test it after it's done, they have to test it in subsequent years,” he said. “It's used for fertilizer, which is well within regulations. I mean we file reports with the Department of Natural Resources and with the Environmental Protection Agency and both of those organizations are aware of the land application and they get the same reports that we get from the company that we contract with to do that.”
Wright asked why citizens were not made aware of the treatment of the sewage sludge.
“I'm just curious because I didn’t know, as a citizen,” she said. “I mean, I'd never seen anything on it. I’ve just been seeing it happen as I waded rivers and fished and whatnot, seeing these big tanker trucks coming out of the prison and going and dumping sewage out on this property.”
Kay said yes, that’s what most municipalities have to do with the sewage sludge, or biosolids, produced after treating raw sewage.
“We're required by the department of natural resources to dispose of the sludge every two years. If you don't do it within every two years, first of all, you stack up and there would be not any place to put it. But if you are going to store it any longer than that, you're required to have a whole different license than what we have,” he said.
“I gotta be honest with you, I had never really given it a lot of thought that everybody in town might want to know that the waste that's left over is applied to land,” he said. “It’s often used as a fertilizer and we don't generally have too much trouble finding people that are willing to take it on their farms, because it it helps with growth and those types of things.”
Sewage sludge is the residual, semi-solid material produced as a byproduct during sewage treatment of industrial or municipal wastewater.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.