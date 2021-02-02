Bonne Terre food pantry: 'No one leaves here hungry'

November saw St. Francois County surpass all other counties in the number of Missourians applying for the food stamp program. According to numbers from the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division, in November, there were 860 applications, 45% of which were denied.
The increasing number of people who are looking for help to feed themselves and their families has been apparent at St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Bonne Terre, according to coordinator Diane Nowak.
“The need has been increasing, we’ve never seen some of the people before because they might not have taken advantage of the food pantry before,” she said. “And we have a lot of older clients who take advantage of the pantry, but some of them are dying. This COVID thing has had a pretty devastating toll on some of them.”
Nowak has firsthand knowledge of that toll, since she’s still using oxygen a bit herself after a bout with the coronavirus put her in the hospital for two weeks. She’s still on the mend, well-cleared of the virus, and she stays busy at the pantry.
“I use all the precautions I can to make sure I’m safe and the people are safe, I don’t want anyone to get it, and I don’t want to get it again either,” she said. “We let people in the building one at a time, they have to wear a mask, and I don’t get more than 12 feet near them.”
The pantry across from the St. Joseph Catholic Church is open Mondays and Fridays, 9-11 a.m.
Nowak said there are certain questions that she needs to ask clients. The USDA-provided food is funneled through St. Louis Food Bank before it reaches St. Vincent de Paul in Bonne Terre, and as with any federal program, the government needs data.
“We have a schedule that shows income levels and we just have to check with them, as long as their income is below what it says, they can have USDA food we get,” Nowak said. “The pantry also purchases and distributes its own food outside the USDA food, so no one is turned away. For the federal government-provided food, we do need to keep track of how many people are served, their income levels, and other information.”
Nowak said they’ve been blessed by extremely generous private donations that allow them to purchase and distribute food in addition to the USDA-provided food.
“We ask (clients), is your income level below this, monthly, and if they say yes, that’s good enough for me. They sign a paper saying the information is true to the best of their knowledge and that’s between them and God, as far as I’m concerned. I’m not the food police. If people are hungry, and we’ve got food, we need to feed them, period.
“We’re not going to turn people away ever. I’ve made a big deal about that since I was made president: No one leaves here hungry.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.