Bonne Terre food pantry: 'No one leaves here hungry'

The pantry across from the St. Joseph Catholic Church is open Mondays and Fridays, 9-11 a.m.

Nowak said there are certain questions that she needs to ask clients. The USDA-provided food is funneled through St. Louis Food Bank before it reaches St. Vincent de Paul in Bonne Terre, and as with any federal program, the government needs data.

“We have a schedule that shows income levels and we just have to check with them, as long as their income is below what it says, they can have USDA food we get,” Nowak said. “The pantry also purchases and distributes its own food outside the USDA food, so no one is turned away. For the federal government-provided food, we do need to keep track of how many people are served, their income levels, and other information.”

Nowak said they’ve been blessed by extremely generous private donations that allow them to purchase and distribute food in addition to the USDA-provided food.

“We ask (clients), is your income level below this, monthly, and if they say yes, that’s good enough for me. They sign a paper saying the information is true to the best of their knowledge and that’s between them and God, as far as I’m concerned. I’m not the food police. If people are hungry, and we’ve got food, we need to feed them, period.

“We’re not going to turn people away ever. I’ve made a big deal about that since I was made president: No one leaves here hungry.”

