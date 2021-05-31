Bonne Terre Garden Club celebrates Arbor Day

Bonne Terre Garden Club, which has been beautifying Bonne Terre and surrounding areas for 86 years, recently held an Arbor Day celebration at Veterans Park that featured North County students sharing essays they’d written, trees given away, sales of plants and baked goods and the ceremonial planting of a tree.
Parkside and Intermediate students participated in an essay contest, sharing their thoughts and ideas about the value of trees in order to be chosen to read their essays at the event and help plant a tree at Veterans Park in Bonne Terre on May 1.
More than 150 Arbor Day trees were given away between the May 1 event and an earlier Arbor Day observance held at Terre Du Lac firehouse on April 24. Becky Fletcher, a resource forester with the Missouri Conservation Department's (MDC’s) Fredericktown office, was on hand to share information about the trees and their needs.
Purchased by First State Community Bank, the Arbor Day trees were from the MDC's George O. White State Nursery, located near Licking. The Bonne Terre Garden Club sponsored the event with the help of school personnel, the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce, Bonne Terre Parks and Recreation, Bonne Terre Save A Lot, and First State Community Bank.
Bonne Terre Garden Club is led by President Barb Weinhold, vice president Anna Hatridge, secretaries Carol Chambliss and Bev Pinson, corresponding secretary, Margie Candelaria and treasurer, Brenda Willard.
One garden club member said the club will continue to have a bake sale and plant sale at next year’s Arbor Day events. Funds are used to promote the club’s objectives, which chiefly are to help beautify Bonne Terre and the surrounding area, and to advance the fine arts of gardening, landscape design and the study of horticulture. People can join for $20 per year, couples $30, and additional membership is included to Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, Central Region SE District of MO and National Garden Clubs Inc. The club usually meets on the third Monday of the month about 10:30 a.m. Applications to the club are available at The Treasure Emporium in Terre Du Lac or by emailing President Barb Weinhold at bdierking66@gmail.com