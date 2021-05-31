Bonne Terre Garden Club celebrates Arbor Day

One garden club member said the club will continue to have a bake sale and plant sale at next year’s Arbor Day events. Funds are used to promote the club’s objectives, which chiefly are to help beautify Bonne Terre and the surrounding area, and to advance the fine arts of gardening, landscape design and the study of horticulture. People can join for $20 per year, couples $30, and additional membership is included to Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, Central Region SE District of MO and National Garden Clubs Inc. The club usually meets on the third Monday of the month about 10:30 a.m. Applications to the club are available at The Treasure Emporium in Terre Du Lac or by emailing President Barb Weinhold at bdierking66@gmail.com